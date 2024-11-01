Buy fake phone number for Googlemessenger SMS registration

新しい番号はいつ追加されますか？ Information regarding the availability of new virtual numbers can be monitored via the official Telegram bot @TigerSMSofficial_bot. This channel provides timely updates to assist users in accessing the latest number inventory

複数の番号を使ったが、どれもメッセージを受信できなかった。 • 新しい番号を継続的に使用する。

• Experiment with numbers from different countries

• Change your IP address by utilizing a VPN service

• 他のアクティブなアカウントからログアウトする。 We are unable to guarantee a 100% SMS delivery rate for every purchased number. Various service algorithms may block the delivery of messages to temporary numbers for a range of reasons. To increase the likelihood of successful message delivery, consider the following strategies:

バーチャル電話番号とは何ですか？ A virtual number is a telecommunication resource hosted in the cloud, not tied to a physical SIM card or device, and independent of any fixed geographic location. Its primary functionality lies in its ability to receive SMS messages, including OTPs and activation codes.

仮想番号でのSMSメッセージ受信システムはどのように機能しますか？ The service for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers operates through a combination of proprietary equipment and software. We utilize our own infrastructure to manage SIM cards, alongside custom software designed to facilitate the allocation of mobile numbers to clients for message reception.