Phone number validator in real-time by HLR Deep

Advanced real-time HLR intelligence delivering precise phone number validation, in-depth carrier identification, and detailed mobile network insights with global reach

Validate hundreds of numbers at once
Receive results in real time
Access detailed data for each number
Powerful Capabilities
Everything you need to verify phone numbers with confidence

Mass Phone Number Validation
Upload a CSV file to validate up to 1,000 phone numbers in one go

Intelligent Cost Optimization
Pay only for what you use, no hidden fees

Secure & Dependable
Built with JWT-based authentication and optimized for stable performance

Instant Number Lookup
Verify a single phone number in seconds and receive immediate insights

Complete Activity Log
Access all previous checks with advanced search and filtering options

Seamless API Integration
Easily connect to HLR Deep API for fast bulk validation
How it works
Start validate phone numbers in just a few minutes with simple three-step workflow
Step 1
Submit Numbers
Enter an individual phone number or upload a CSV file containing thousands of contacts for large-scale validation

Step 2
Live Validation
Platform runs real-time queries across worldwide carrier networks and HLR databases to confirm accuracy

Step 3
View Insights
Access detailed validation results, including number status, network provider, geographic data, and standardized formatting
Frequently Asked Questions
  • What is phone number validation?

    Phone number validation is the process of verifying that a phone number is valid, active, and capable of receiving calls or text messages. It checks the number format, carrier information, line type, and real-time connectivity status.

  • How accurate is your validation service?

    HLR Deep service maintains 99.9% accuracy by connecting to multiple tier-1 HLR providers and real-time carrier databases. It validates billions of numbers monthly across 200+ countries with continuously updated information.

  • What information do I receive from validation?

    You receive comprehensive details including validity status (live/inactive), line type (mobile/landline/VOIP), carrier name, country code, ported or not

  • Do you offer bulk validation?

    Yes, HLR Deep supports bulk processing through CSV uploads and API. You can validate thousands or millions of numbers simultaneously with fast processing speeds and detailed result reports.

  • Is there an API available?

    Absolutely! HLR Deep offers a comprehensive API with detailed documentation, Integration typically takes less than 10 minutes.

  • Will phone owners be notified when I validate their number?

    No, our validation process is completely silent and invisible to the phone owner. We perform technical checks without sending any messages or notifications to the validated number.