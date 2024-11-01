Phone number validator in real-time by HLR Deep
Try It Free - No Registration Required
Premium Insights PRO
Register now, and it will become available immediately!
-
What is phone number validation?
Phone number validation is the process of verifying that a phone number is valid, active, and capable of receiving calls or text messages. It checks the number format, carrier information, line type, and real-time connectivity status.
-
How accurate is your validation service?
HLR Deep service maintains 99.9% accuracy by connecting to multiple tier-1 HLR providers and real-time carrier databases. It validates billions of numbers monthly across 200+ countries with continuously updated information.
-
What information do I receive from validation?
You receive comprehensive details including validity status (live/inactive), line type (mobile/landline/VOIP), carrier name, country code, ported or not
-
Do you offer bulk validation?
Yes, HLR Deep supports bulk processing through CSV uploads and API. You can validate thousands or millions of numbers simultaneously with fast processing speeds and detailed result reports.
-
Is there an API available?
Absolutely! HLR Deep offers a comprehensive API with detailed documentation, Integration typically takes less than 10 minutes.
-
Will phone owners be notified when I validate their number?
No, our validation process is completely silent and invisible to the phone owner. We perform technical checks without sending any messages or notifications to the validated number.