FAQ
-
How fast will I receive SMS?
Receiving SMS and registering by a virtual number takes the same amount of time as when using a regular SIM card. If you do not receive an SMS with a verification code for a long time, then you can cancel the purchased number by clicking on the "Cancel" button. Funds will be instantly returned to your account. If you are using a country number that you are not currently in, using a VPN is recommended. Most services compare the country of the mobile operator and the actual location of the user.
-
How many messages can I receive on 1 virtual number?
One virtual number can receive 1 SMS from a certain service selected during the purchase.
-
What ways to top up the balance does the service support?
-
If the site does not have the necessary service for SMS activation?
Try to change the country of the mobile operator, as there may be no numbers for the country you have chosen. If this action did not bring results, contact the support service of our site.
-
Why are there no available numbers for the service I selected?
The number of virtual numbers for each service is limited, and their availability directly depends on customer demand at the moment. If the numbers for the desired service are not available, then you need to wait a little, and we will definitely add new ones.