How fast will I receive SMS?

Receiving SMS and registering by a virtual number takes the same amount of time as when using a regular SIM card. If you do not receive an SMS with a verification code for a long time, then you can cancel the purchased number by clicking on the "Cancel" button. Funds will be instantly returned to your account. If you are using a country number that you are not currently in, using a VPN is recommended. Most services compare the country of the mobile operator and the actual location of the user.