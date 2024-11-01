注意！ 转到API部分
Buy fake phone number for Googlemessenger SMS registration

Receive SMS online with a virtual number

Use a disposable number to register Googlemessenger without exposing your personal phone. Virtual numbers let you grab confirmation codes instantly through TIGER SMS.

Millions rely on Googlemessenger every day. If you want access without sharing your real mobile number, temporary phone numbers make it easy to pass verification while staying private.

已选择 服务

Googlemessenger
3004776

个。

查看所有国家 Googlemessenger

以下是交付率最高的 20 个国家

美国
13665 个。

15.34₽

葡萄牙
6020 个。

23.49₽

波兰
8031 个。

20.45₽

瑞典
5528 个。

25.65₽

德国
8292 个。

10.02₽

西班牙
9124 个。

6.05₽

捷克
12 个。

10.51₽

智利
7006 个。

14.01₽

印度尼西亚
12716 个。

6.18₽

加拿大
60222 个。

6.18₽

英国
303534 个。

24.62₽

印度
6372 个。

11.16₽

巴基斯坦
8030 个。

5.4₽

土耳其
4002 个。

6.1₽

巴西
6037 个。

6.05₽

法国
7076 个。

29.51₽

新西兰
5500 个。

8.48₽

哥伦比亚
9454 个。

7.59₽

坦桑尼亚
11762 个。

6.1₽

古巴
6175 个。

8.48₽

Obtain a disposable virtual number for Googlemessenger

Virtual numbers give you full Googlemessenger access while keeping your actual phone details hidden. These burner-style lines work for quick verification, business profiles, or testing new accounts.

Benefits of choosing virtual numbers

Use temporary Googlemessenger numbers to avoid spam, run short-term profiles, or manage multiple accounts without extra SIM cards.

  • Create short-term Googlemessenger profiles. Ideal for temporary campaigns or promo checks.
  • Bypass geo restrictions. Register even if Googlemessenger access requires a local number.
  • Protect privacy. Keep personal contact data away from bots and leaks.
  • Test automations and bulk messaging. Spin up additional accounts without swapping devices.

TIGER SMS使用分步指南

第 1 步

注册账户并充值

在TIGER SMS平台创建用户档案，成功注册后向账户充值，即可解锁各类满足不同验证需求的虚拟号码。

第 2 步

选择国家与服务

浏览可选国家列表，根据使用需求选择最适合的地区。

第 3 步

购买虚拟号码

Proceed by selecting your preferred number and clicking on the "Buy" option. The chosen number will then appear within the "Active Phones" section of your dashboard, ready for immediate utilization

第 4 步

Apply the Number for Verification

Copy the acquired virtual number and enter it into the designated phone number field when registering or verifying your account

第 5 步

查收验证码

Once the service sends a verification message, return to your TIGER SMS interface. The confirmation code will be clearly displayed adjacent to the corresponding active number for your convenience

獎勵

If your SMS code doesn't arrive within 20 minutes, your balance will be automatically refunded—no questions asked. You only pay for successfully received messages

Primary benefits of using disposable numbers

Personal contact data stays hidden

No physical SIM cards or spare devices needed

Verification codes arrive instantly online

Choose numbers from multiple countries

结语

With TIGER SMS you can verify Googlemessenger accounts repeatedly while your primary number stays hidden.

除了 Googlemessenger，我们的服务还为以下应用程序和平台提供临时虚拟号码：

Instagram+Threads

Tinder

WeChat

Google,youtube,Gmail

Yahoo

Whatsapp

Telegram

facebook

Viber

Any other

Shopee

Indomaret

JioMart

Microsoft

Amazon

Ticketmaster

常见问题解答

新号码何时补充？

Information regarding the availability of new virtual numbers can be monitored via the official Telegram bot @TigerSMSofficial_bot. This channel provides timely updates to assist users in accessing the latest number inventory

我已尝试多个号码均未收到短信？

We are unable to guarantee a 100% SMS delivery rate for every purchased number. Various service algorithms may block the delivery of messages to temporary numbers for a range of reasons. To increase the likelihood of successful message delivery, consider the following strategies:
  • • 持续更换新号码尝试
  • • Experiment with numbers from different countries
  • • Change your IP address by utilizing a VPN service
  • • 登出设备上该服务的其他活跃账户

什么是虚拟号码？

A virtual number is a telecommunication resource hosted in the cloud, not tied to a physical SIM card or device, and independent of any fixed geographic location. Its primary functionality lies in its ability to receive SMS messages, including OTPs and activation codes.

虚拟号码接收短信如何运作？

The service for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers operates through a combination of proprietary equipment and software. We utilize our own infrastructure to manage SIM cards, alongside custom software designed to facilitate the allocation of mobile numbers to clients for message reception.

The desired service is not available. Which number should I purchase?

If the specific service you are trying to activate is not displayed, select the option labeled "Any Other" and choose a suitable country from the list provided. You may then proceed to purchase a number and use it to complete the registration process.

