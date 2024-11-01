EN
Buy SmartyPig Virtual Phone Number for Registration

Get a fake temporary virtual phone number for SmartyPig verification

TigerSMS offers a reliable and convenient service for purchasing temporary SmartyPig numbers for one-time password (OTP) verification.

SmartyPig
United States virt
How to Set Up an SmartyPig Account Without Using a SIM Card

With millions of daily active users, SmartyPig stands among the top global social platforms. If you're looking to register without relying on a physical SIM card, this guide will walk you through the simple steps to do just that—quickly and securely

How to Buy Virtual Number For SmartyPig Verification Without Needing a Physical SIM Card

If you want to verify your SmartyPig account without sharing your personal phone number or using a physical SIM card, TIGER SMS offers an easy and secure solution. The service lets you quickly get a temporary virtual number for verification, keeping your privacy intact.

Step-by-Step Guide to Get Started with TIGER SMS

Step 1

Create an Account and Add Funds

Begin by establishing a user profile on the TIGER SMS platform. Upon successful registration, deposit funds into your account to gain access to a wide range of virtual numbers designed to accommodate various verification requirements

Step 2

Select Your Country and Service

Explore the list of available countries and choose the one that best aligns with your intended use

Step 3

Acquire Your Virtual Number

Proceed by selecting your preferred number and clicking on the "Buy" option. The chosen number will then appear within the "Active Phones" section of your dashboard, ready for immediate utilization

Step 4

Apply the Number for Verification

Copy the acquired virtual number and enter it into the designated phone number field when registering or verifying your account

Step 5

Access Your Verification Code

Once the service sends a verification message, return to your TIGER SMS interface. The confirmation code will be clearly displayed adjacent to the corresponding active number for your convenience

Bonus

If your SMS code doesn't arrive within 20 minutes, your balance will be automatically refunded—no questions asked. You only pay for successfully received messages

Advantages of Virtual Numbers:

Ideal for Short-Term Usage

Digital or virtual numbers serve as an excellent resource for temporary communication needs. Easily accessible and disposable, they offer an efficient solution for those seeking to maintain the confidentiality of their primary contact information.

Worldwide Reach with Local Advantage

Virtual numbers are available with an extensive range of international area codes, enabling users to establish a localized presence regardless of their actual location.

Improved Privacy and Data Protection

Utilizing a virtual number provides an effective means of safeguarding personal contact information. By creating a buffer between your real number and external platforms, it significantly minimizes the risk of unsolicited communications.

Efficient Oversight of Multiple Profiles

Virtual numbers greatly simplify the process of handling numerous accounts. Instead of managing several physical devices or SIM cards, a distinct virtual number can be allocated to each profile.

Conclusion

Employing a virtual number for account setup enhances control over your digital footprint. It offers superior privacy, improved security, and a more organized approach to managing multiple profiles.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are new numbers added?

Information regarding the availability of new virtual numbers can be monitored via the official Telegram bot @TigerSMSofficial_bot. This channel provides timely updates to assist users in accessing the latest number inventory

I used multiple numbers, but none of them received a message

We are unable to guarantee a 100% SMS delivery rate for every purchased number. Various service algorithms may block the delivery of messages to temporary numbers for a range of reasons. To increase the likelihood of successful message delivery, consider the following strategies:
  • • Continuously attempt to use new numbers
  • • Experiment with numbers from different countries
  • • Change your IP address by utilizing a VPN service
  • • Log out of other active accounts on the service from your device

What is a virtual number?

A virtual number is a telecommunication resource hosted in the cloud, not tied to a physical SIM card or device, and independent of any fixed geographic location. Its primary functionality lies in its ability to receive SMS messages, including OTPs and activation codes.

How does the system for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers work?

The service for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers operates through a combination of proprietary equipment and software. We utilize our own infrastructure to manage SIM cards, alongside custom software designed to facilitate the allocation of mobile numbers to clients for message reception.

The desired service is not available. Which number should I purchase?

If the specific service you are trying to activate is not displayed, select the option labeled "Any Other" and choose a suitable country from the list provided. You may then proceed to purchase a number and use it to complete the registration process.

