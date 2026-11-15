Free number for Telegram verification
Every free virtual number below is public: you can sign up to Telegram with it, but the code is visible to anyone who opens the page. That makes it fine for a test account and wrong for your main one. The list shows only numbers where a Telegram code actually arrived in the last 24 hours, so you start with the ones that still work. A temp number like this is enough to receive one Telegram OTP; keeping the account on it is a different question.
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
Telegram on free numbers: our statistics
- Telegram codes on free numbers in 24 h
- 1
- Telegram codes in 7 days
- 46
- numbers got a Telegram code in 24 h
- 1
- last Telegram code
- 37 minutes ago
- countries with Telegram codes in 7 days
- 2
Best number for Telegram right now
All numbers with a recent Telegram code
What a Telegram code looks like here
Telegram code: 61417 oLeq9AcOZkT
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private Telegram number costs a few cents and is refunded if the code doesn’t arrive.
Why doesn’t a free Telegram number always get the code by SMS?
A free Telegram number gets the 5-digit login code by SMS only when no Telegram account is active on it. If the number already has an account, Telegram first sends the code inside the app on the device where that account is open. On a public number that device belongs to someone else, so you will never see the code. That is why the list above shows only numbers where a Telegram SMS actually arrived.
|What you see
|What it means
|What to do
|“We’ve sent the code to the Telegram app on your other device”
|An account already exists on this number
|Pick another number from the list
|No SMS after 2–3 minutes
|Telegram likely stopped sending SMS to this heavily used number
|Take a number with a fresher Telegram code or switch country
|“Too many attempts, please try again later”
|Rate limit after repeated requests
|Wait, or use a different number
|“This phone number is banned”
|Telegram blocked the number
|Don’t retry it — choose another
Which countries have free numbers for Telegram?
Free numbers for Telegram currently come from 2 countries with active public lines, listed below. Need a free US number for Telegram or one from another specific country? Open the country page and pick a number that shows a recent Telegram code. Telegram accepts numbers from any country, so it does not matter where you live.
|Country
|Numbers with a Telegram code, 7 d
|Telegram codes, 7 d
|Last code
|United Kingdom
|1
|1
|37 minutes ago
|United States
|3
|45
|1 day ago
How do you protect a Telegram account on a free number?
A Telegram account on a free number needs 3 settings, because anyone can request a new login code for the same public number and read it on this site:
- Settings → Privacy and Security → Two-Step Verification. Set a cloud password; a code alone won’t open the account any more.
- Privacy → Phone Number → Nobody. Contacts won’t see the public number on your profile.
- Settings → Change Number once you have a number of your own, so the account stops depending on a shared line.
Also check the self-destruct period in Privacy settings: Telegram deletes inactive accounts after it, and test accounts are easy to forget.
Free public number or private number for Telegram: what is the difference?
A private Telegram number costs a few cents and only you see its code, while a free public number shows the code to anyone who opens the page. The table compares the 4 things that matter if you want to keep the account longer than one day, not just pass a single check.
|Free public number
|Private number
|Who sees the code
|Anyone on the page
|Only you
|Chance the SMS arrives
|Lower: many numbers already have accounts
|Number is new to Telegram
|Account takeover risk
|High without a cloud password
|Low
|Cost
|Free
|A few cents, refund if no code
Which countries are best for a private Telegram number?
Tiger SMS holds the most Telegram numbers in these 10 countries: Italy, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Colombia, Myanmar, Poland, United Kingdom, Austria, Philippines, Turkey. Pick the country on the Telegram number page. You pay only for a code that actually arrives: if the SMS doesn’t come within 20 minutes, the money returns to your balance.
Can you use Telegram without a SIM card?
Yes: Telegram accepts anonymous +888 numbers bought on the Fragment platform, which need no SIM card at all. They cost much more than an SMS number but belong to you permanently, so nobody else can request your login code. For a short test, a free number from the list is enough; for an account without any SIM, Fragment is the official route.
Questions about free Telegram numbers
Can I register Telegram with a free number twice?
Only while no live account sits on it. Once someone registers, the next code goes to their app, not by SMS.
Why did the code come by SMS for someone else but not for me?
They were first. After the number gets an account, Telegram switches to in-app codes for that number.
Is a free Telegram number with code safe for a channel or business?
No. Whoever reads the next code can log in unless you set a cloud password, and even then the number can be lost.
Can I receive Telegram codes for a number from a specific country?
Yes — open the country list on the free numbers page and check which numbers show a recent Telegram code.