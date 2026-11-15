Free numbers · Telegram

Free number for Telegram verification

Every free virtual number below is public: you can sign up to Telegram with it, but the code is visible to anyone who opens the page. That makes it fine for a test account and wrong for your main one. The list shows only numbers where a Telegram code actually arrived in the last 24 hours, so you start with the ones that still work. A temp number like this is enough to receive one Telegram OTP; keeping the account on it is a different question.