Free number for Gmail and Google account verification
Google doesn’t always ask for a phone when you create a Gmail account — its risk check decides. When it does, a shared number may pass, but Google turns many of them down. The list below shows public numbers where a Google code (it looks like G-123456) arrived in the last 24 hours. Any of them — a free virtual number, a temp number or a free US number — is just a way to receive that one Google SMS.
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
Google on free numbers: our statistics
- Google codes on free numbers in 24 h
- 17
- Google codes in 7 days
- 39
- numbers got a Google code in 24 h
- 6
- last Google code
- 43 minutes ago
- countries with Google codes in 7 days
- 2
Best number for Google right now
All numbers with a recent Google code
What a Google code looks like here
G-319913 is your Google verification code.
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private Google number costs a few cents and is refunded if the code doesn’t arrive.
What do Google’s phone verification errors mean?
Google shows 2 messages when it refuses a number: “This phone number cannot be used for verification” and “This phone number has already been used too many times”. Google says it limits how many accounts one number can verify, to stop abuse, and advises trying another number. On shared numbers both messages are common:
|Google says
|Why
|Fix
|“This phone number cannot be used for verification”
|Google limits how many accounts one number can verify, to stop abuse
|Another country or a private number
|“This phone number has already been used too many times”
|The number reached Google’s limit of accounts
|Pick a number without recent Google codes
|Code doesn’t arrive
|Delivery delay or the number is filtered
|Request again once, then switch number
Google also lets you skip the phone on some sign-ups. If the “Skip” link is there, use it — you can add a number later.
Do you need a free US number for Gmail verification?
No: Gmail verification accepts numbers from most countries, and free Google numbers currently come from 2 countries. Free US numbers are the most common choice, but any country with active lines works the same way.
|Country
|Numbers with a Google code, 7 d
|Google codes, 7 d
|Last code
|Indonesia
|7
|26
|43 minutes ago
|United States
|4
|13
|1 day ago
What should you do after signing up to Gmail with a free number?
Change 3 settings right after signing up to Gmail with a free number: a phone on a Google account is a recovery route, and codes sent to a public number appear for everyone:
- Google Account → Personal info → Phone — remove the number or replace it with your own.
- Security → Recovery email — add an address only you can read.
- Security → 2-Step Verification — use an authenticator app rather than SMS.
Google may ask to confirm the phone again later, e.g. on a new device. If the public number is still there, that code lands on an open page and a stranger could take the account over.
Does a free number work for YouTube or Google Voice?
A free number that passed Gmail may still fail on 2 other Google services, YouTube and Google Voice, because both run their own phone checks. YouTube asks for a phone again to unlock advanced channel features, and that check is separate from Gmail sign-up — a number that worked for Gmail may not work there. Google Voice is stricter still: it links to an existing US number, so free public numbers rarely pass.
Which countries are best for a private Google number?
For Google, Tiger SMS has the deepest stock in 10 countries: Myanmar, Poland, Italy, Philippines, France, United States, Colombia, Slovenia, Argentinas, Brazil. Choose one on the Google / Gmail number page. You pay only for a code that actually arrives: if the SMS doesn’t come within 20 minutes, the money returns to your balance.
Questions about free Gmail verification numbers
Do I need a US number for Gmail verification?
No. Google accepts numbers from most countries; what matters is whether the specific number is flagged.
Can I use one free number for several Gmail accounts?
Only until Google’s per-number limit, and shared numbers usually reached it long ago.
Will Google ask for the number again later?
It can, on a new device or suspicious sign-in — another reason to replace the public number with your own.
Is a free number enough for a Google Ads or Workspace account?
No. Those accounts handle payments and business data; keep them on a number you control.