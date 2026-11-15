Free numbers · Google

Free number for Gmail and Google account verification

Google doesn’t always ask for a phone when you create a Gmail account — its risk check decides. When it does, a shared number may pass, but Google turns many of them down. The list below shows public numbers where a Google code (it looks like G-123456) arrived in the last 24 hours. Any of them — a free virtual number, a temp number or a free US number — is just a way to receive that one Google SMS.