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Telegram channel owners covering privacy tools, account registration, or app automation
Invite people who need a temporary number for SMS or OTP verification. You earn 5% every time they activate a number, up to $50 per referral, with no limit on how many people you invite.
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Telegram channel owners covering privacy tools, account registration, or app automation
02
Bloggers and webmasters who publish “how to verify any app without your real number” tutorials
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Review and comparison sites for SMS verification services
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Forum and community members who already answer “which service do you use for virtual numbers”
05
Anyone who recommends Tiger SMS to friends or colleagues, even without a website or channel
If your audience already needs a virtual number to receive an SMS or OTP code, for WhatsApp, Telegram, or any other service, this program turns that recommendation into ongoing income instead of a one-time favour.
After you sign in, your Tiger SMS account gives you a personal referral link and a short code you can customise.
Post it in a review, a Telegram channel, a YouTube description, a forum, or send it to a friend who needs a temporary number.
Anyone who clicks your link and later activates a virtual number becomes your referral. You earn 5% of every successful activation.
Every commission lands on your referral balance automatically. Withdraw it to your own USDT wallet, or move it to your Tiger SMS balance and spend it on numbers.
Not just the first one. Every temporary number your referral activates counts, single and bulk purchases alike, until you reach the cap for that referral. Balance top-ups on their own do not count: commission is earned when a number is activated.
Once your earnings from one referral reach $50, that person stops adding to your balance. There is no limit on how many people you refer.
10 referrals up to $500 · 50 referrals up to $2,500
Move your referral balance to your Tiger SMS balance instantly, from $1.00, and spend it on numbers. Or withdraw it to a USDT wallet you control.
A USDT withdrawal carries a $1.00 network fee, withheld from the amount you request. Moving money to your Tiger SMS balance is free.
If someone clicks your link first, they are yours for the next 90 days, and once they register they stay your referral permanently.
Someone can read your review in January and register in March. Your link still gets the credit, as long as it is within 90 days of their first click.
If they click your link first and someone else’s later, you keep the referral. First click wins.
A guide, a pinned Telegram post, or a review video keeps earning referrals for as long as people find it and click through, not just in its first week online.
The $50 lifetime cap per referral is already applied to this estimate.
An estimate only: your real commission depends on how much your referrals actually activate.
5% of every temporary number that referral activates, single purchases and bulk buys, until your total from that person reaches $50.
It keeps going. Every activation your referral makes counts, not just their first one. Only the $50 cap for that referral stops it.
No. Commission is calculated only when they activate a number to receive an SMS or OTP code. Adding funds to their balance without activating a number does not generate commission for you.
The commission for that activation is reversed, because it is paid on successful activations only. Refunds are rare and almost always happen within the first hours.
You stop earning new commission from that person once you have reached $50 from them. The $50 you already earned stays in your account. Bringing in more referrals is what grows your total earnings.
Yes, as long as they registered within 90 days of their first click. After they register they stay your referral permanently.
Whoever’s link they clicked first keeps the referral. First click wins, not last click.
Two ways. Move your referral balance to your Tiger SMS balance instantly from $1.00 and spend it on numbers, or request a USDT withdrawal from $20.00. Withdrawal requests are checked by our team before they are sent.
You do. The $1.00 network fee is withheld from the amount you request, so the wallet receives that amount minus $1.00. The withdrawal form shows the exact figure before you confirm. Moving your referral balance to your Tiger SMS balance instead costs nothing.
No, withdrawals are paid in USDT to a wallet you provide. Topping up your Tiger SMS balance for buying numbers is separate and supports cards and other payment methods.
You need a Tiger SMS account to get your referral link, see your stats and receive payouts. You do not need to buy numbers yourself.
No. A referral has to be a real person you actually brought to Tiger SMS. Self-referrals through a second account, or fake sign-ups, do not earn commission and can get you removed from the program.
Gaps are fine. The $50 cap is lifetime per referral, not monthly.
Both. The 90-day window exists specifically so a comparison article, a registration guide or a review video keeps earning you credit long after you publish it.
Any activation counts: a virtual number for WhatsApp, Telegram, or any other SMS or OTP verification service Tiger SMS supports.
Have a question before you start? Message the Tiger SMS team directly.Message us on Telegram