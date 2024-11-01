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Referral program

Virtual Number Referral Program

Invite people who need a temporary number for SMS or OTP verification. You earn 5% every time they activate a number, up to $50 per referral, with no limit on how many people you invite.

Become a partner See how it works
Referral program
5% of every activation
$50 cap per referral
90 days first-click window
USDT withdrawals to your own wallet
10,000+ partners are currently active in the referral program
$150,000+ paid out to partners so far
$2,000 earned monthly by top partners

Who this program is for

01

Telegram channel owners covering privacy tools, account registration, or app automation

02

Bloggers and webmasters who publish “how to verify any app without your real number” tutorials

03

Review and comparison sites for SMS verification services

04

Forum and community members who already answer “which service do you use for virtual numbers”

05

Anyone who recommends Tiger SMS to friends or colleagues, even without a website or channel

If your audience already needs a virtual number to receive an SMS or OTP code, for WhatsApp, Telegram, or any other service, this program turns that recommendation into ongoing income instead of a one-time favour.

How the referral program works

Get your link

After you sign in, your Tiger SMS account gives you a personal referral link and a short code you can customise.

Share it

Post it in a review, a Telegram channel, a YouTube description, a forum, or send it to a friend who needs a temporary number.

They activate, you earn

Anyone who clicks your link and later activates a virtual number becomes your referral. You earn 5% of every successful activation.

Take your earnings

Every commission lands on your referral balance automatically. Withdraw it to your own USDT wallet, or move it to your Tiger SMS balance and spend it on numbers.

What you earn

5%

Paid on every activation

Not just the first one. Every temporary number your referral activates counts, single and bulk purchases alike, until you reach the cap for that referral. Balance top-ups on their own do not count: commission is earned when a number is activated.

$50

Cap per person, not per program

Once your earnings from one referral reach $50, that person stops adding to your balance. There is no limit on how many people you refer.

10 referrals up to $500 · 50 referrals up to $2,500

Two ways to cash out

Move your referral balance to your Tiger SMS balance instantly, from $1.00, and spend it on numbers. Or withdraw it to a USDT wallet you control.

A USDT withdrawal carries a $1.00 network fee, withheld from the amount you request. Moving money to your Tiger SMS balance is free.

90-day referral window

If someone clicks your link first, they are yours for the next 90 days, and once they register they stay your referral permanently.

Slow decisions still count

Someone can read your review in January and register in March. Your link still gets the credit, as long as it is within 90 days of their first click.

Nobody can overwrite you

If they click your link first and someone else’s later, you keep the referral. First click wins.

Old content keeps paying

A guide, a pinned Telegram post, or a review video keeps earning referrals for as long as people find it and click through, not just in its first week online.

Become a partner

Earnings calculator

Your commission per month $15.00
Your commission per year $180.00

An estimate only: your real commission depends on how much your referrals actually activate.

Frequently asked questions

5% of every temporary number that referral activates, single purchases and bulk buys, until your total from that person reaches $50.

It keeps going. Every activation your referral makes counts, not just their first one. Only the $50 cap for that referral stops it.

No. Commission is calculated only when they activate a number to receive an SMS or OTP code. Adding funds to their balance without activating a number does not generate commission for you.

The commission for that activation is reversed, because it is paid on successful activations only. Refunds are rare and almost always happen within the first hours.

You stop earning new commission from that person once you have reached $50 from them. The $50 you already earned stays in your account. Bringing in more referrals is what grows your total earnings.

Yes, as long as they registered within 90 days of their first click. After they register they stay your referral permanently.

Whoever’s link they clicked first keeps the referral. First click wins, not last click.

Two ways. Move your referral balance to your Tiger SMS balance instantly from $1.00 and spend it on numbers, or request a USDT withdrawal from $20.00. Withdrawal requests are checked by our team before they are sent.

You do. The $1.00 network fee is withheld from the amount you request, so the wallet receives that amount minus $1.00. The withdrawal form shows the exact figure before you confirm. Moving your referral balance to your Tiger SMS balance instead costs nothing.

No, withdrawals are paid in USDT to a wallet you provide. Topping up your Tiger SMS balance for buying numbers is separate and supports cards and other payment methods.

You need a Tiger SMS account to get your referral link, see your stats and receive payouts. You do not need to buy numbers yourself.

No. A referral has to be a real person you actually brought to Tiger SMS. Self-referrals through a second account, or fake sign-ups, do not earn commission and can get you removed from the program.

Gaps are fine. The $50 cap is lifetime per referral, not monthly.

Both. The 90-day window exists specifically so a comparison article, a registration guide or a review video keeps earning you credit long after you publish it.

Any activation counts: a virtual number for WhatsApp, Telegram, or any other SMS or OTP verification service Tiger SMS supports.

Program terms v1.0
  • You earn 5% of the price of every activation your referral completes successfully.
  • Balance top-ups earn nothing on their own. Commission appears when a number is activated.
  • Your total commission from one referral is capped at $50 for the whole time that person uses Tiger SMS. The number of referrals is not limited.
  • If an activation is refunded or cancelled, the commission paid for it is reversed.
  • A click on your link reserves that visitor for 90 days. Once they register, they stay your referral permanently.
  • First click wins: an earlier referral link is never overwritten by a later one.
  • Self-referrals, second accounts of your own and fake sign-ups do not earn commission.
  • Withdrawals start at $20.00 and are reviewed by our team before they are sent.
  • The $1.00 USDT network fee is withheld from each withdrawal: the wallet receives the requested amount minus that fee.
  • Tiger SMS may remove a partner for abuse and freeze the earned balance while the case is reviewed.

Have a question before you start? Message the Tiger SMS team directly.

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