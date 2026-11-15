Free number for WhatsApp verification
WhatsApp is among the hardest apps to verify on a shared number: heavily used numbers often get no SMS, and a number keeps only one account at a time. The list below shows public numbers where a WhatsApp code arrived in the last 24 hours — start there, and expect to try more than one. A temporary or virtual number for WhatsApp is free here, but treat it as a temp number for one OTP, not a home for the account.
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
WhatsApp on free numbers: our statistics
- WhatsApp codes on free numbers in 24 h
- 4
- WhatsApp codes in 7 days
- 44
- numbers got a WhatsApp code in 24 h
- 4
- last WhatsApp code
- 1 hour ago
- countries with WhatsApp codes in 7 days
- 2
Best number for WhatsApp right now
All numbers with a recent WhatsApp code
What a WhatsApp code looks like here
<#> Kode WhatsApp: 127-577 Jangan bagikan kode ini dengan orang lain 4sgLq1p5sV6
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private WhatsApp number costs a few cents and is refunded if the code doesn’t arrive.
How does WhatsApp verification work on a free number?
WhatsApp sends a 6-digit code by SMS. If the SMS doesn’t arrive, the app offers Call me after a timer — but free number pages show SMS only, so a voice code won’t reach you here. Wait for the SMS or move to another number.
The main thing to know: when someone registers a number that already has a WhatsApp account, the account simply moves to their phone and the previous device is logged out. On a public number that means your account lasts until the next visitor uses the same number.
|WhatsApp screen
|Reason
|Next step
|No SMS, only a “Call me” option
|WhatsApp didn’t send SMS to this number
|Try a number with a recent WhatsApp code
|“We couldn’t send an SMS to your number… try again in 1 hour”
|WhatsApp has paused SMS to this number for a while — it happens when one number gets many code requests
|Don’t wait the hour — take another number
|“This phone number is banned from using WhatsApp”
|The number is blocked
|Choose another country or a private number
|Two-step verification PIN prompt
|The previous owner protected the account
|The number is taken — pick another
Which countries have free WhatsApp numbers?
Free WhatsApp numbers currently come from 2 countries with active public lines. The USA and Indonesia have the most active lines, so they are the first place to check for a WhatsApp code — and the first to be used up.
|Country
|Numbers with a WhatsApp code, 7 d
|WhatsApp codes, 7 d
|Last code
|Indonesia
|6
|9
|1 hour ago
|United States
|7
|35
|1 day ago
Is a free number a good second number for WhatsApp?
A free second number for WhatsApp works for one check, but 3 options are better if you want two accounts that stay yours. Most people looking for a free second WhatsApp number want two accounts, not a stranger’s line. Before using a public number, check these:
- Two accounts in one app on Android — WhatsApp supports adding a second account, but it still needs a second number that you control.
- WhatsApp Business — a separate app for a work number. Customers will message it for years, so it should never sit on a public line.
- A private number — stays yours, so nobody can re-register it and move the account.
What happens to your WhatsApp chats when someone re-registers the number?
When someone re-registers a WhatsApp number, all linked devices on it — up to 4, including WhatsApp Web — are signed out, and the chat history stays only in your own backup on Google Drive or iCloud. Chats aren’t stored on the number, so the next person gets an empty WhatsApp. If you plan to come back to the chats, turn on backup before you leave the account on a public line.
How do you protect a WhatsApp account on a free number?
A WhatsApp account on a free number needs a 6-digit two-step verification PIN. Turn on Settings → Account → Two-step verification and add an email. With a PIN, the next person who reads the SMS code on this site still can’t register the number without it, so your account does not move to their phone.
Which countries are best for a private WhatsApp number?
WhatsApp numbers on Tiger SMS are most plentiful in 10 countries: Indonesia, Poland, United Kingdom, Argentinas, Myanmar, Philippines, Malaysia, Italy, United States, Netherlands. Choose one on the WhatsApp number page. A private number stays yours, so nobody else can re-register it and move your account to their phone. You pay only for a code that actually arrives: if the SMS doesn’t come within 20 minutes, the money returns to your balance.
Questions about free WhatsApp numbers
How long will a WhatsApp account on a free number last?
Until someone else registers the same number. Without a PIN, that takes one SMS code.
Can I get a free WhatsApp number with code for OTP only?
Yes, if you only need to pass a check once. For an account you will use, a public number is a short-term loan.
Why does WhatsApp reject free numbers so often?
WhatsApp doesn’t publish its rules, but in practice numbers that many people have registered get blocked or stop receiving SMS — and shared numbers are exactly that.
Can I verify WhatsApp Business with a free number?
Technically sometimes, but a business account on a public number can be taken over by anyone who reads the next code.