Free number for VK registration
VK (VKontakte) asks for a phone number to create a page; after the code it also asks for first and last name and date of birth, so prepare those too. The page becomes a VK ID — one login for VK, VK Video, VK Music and other VK services. The public numbers below work for sign-up, and VK doesn’t require a Russian number — any country is accepted. The list shows only numbers where a VK code arrived in the last 24 hours.
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
VK on free numbers: our statistics
- VK codes on free numbers in 24 h
- 0
- VK codes in 7 days
- 2
- numbers got a VK code in 24 h
- 0
- last VK code
- 2 days ago
- countries with VK codes in 7 days
- 1
No numbers with a recent VK code right now
What a VK code looks like here
<#>Your Cantina verification code is: 2292 FGDNt vKcKW
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private VK number costs a few cents and is refunded if the code doesn’t arrive.
Why might a free number not work for VK?
A free number will not work for VK if a page is already linked to it: VK lets 1 phone number hold only 1 page. On a shared number that is the main limit: if someone already registered with it, the number will not work for a new page. Skip such numbers.
|VK says
|Meaning
|Next step
|VK says the number is taken
|Another page is linked to it
|Take a different number
|VK offers to confirm by call
|The code is the last digits of the number a robot calls from
|Choose SMS — calls are not shown on number pages
|No code
|Delay or filtering
|Request once more, then switch country
Do you need a free Russian number for VK?
No: VK accepts numbers from many countries, and there are no free Russian numbers on Tiger SMS right now. Free numbers for VK currently come from 1 country with active public lines; US and Indonesian ones are the most active.
|Country
|Numbers with a VK code, 7 d
|VK codes, 7 d
|Last code
|United States
|2
|2
|2 days ago
How do you protect a VK page on a free number?
A VK page on a free number needs 3 steps, because whoever controls the number controls the VK ID, and with it your VK Video and VK Music too. Anyone can read the next code on this site, so close that door in VK ID settings right after sign-up:
- Turn on login confirmation and a long password, so a code alone won’t open the page.
- Swap the phone in VK ID for a number of your own as soon as you have one.
- Keep communities and important chats off a page that still sits on a shared line.
When do you need your own number for VK?
Your own number for VK is the right choice in 3 cases: a page you will keep for years, a community, or an ad account. Only you see its code, so nobody can recover the page through it — pick the country on the VK number page.
VK numbers on Tiger SMS are available in 170+ countries. The best VK code delivery right now is on numbers from Italy, United Kingdom, Austria, Netherlands, Slovenia, Australia, Indonesia, Chile, Brazil, Cambodia. Pick a country on the VK number page — if the code doesn’t arrive within 20 minutes, the money returns to your balance.
Questions about free VK numbers
Why does VK say the number is taken?
A page is already linked to it, and VK allows only one page per number.
Do I need a Russian number for VK?
No. VK accepts numbers from many countries.
How long will a page on a free number last?
Until someone recovers it through the same number. Changing the number in VK ID removes that risk.