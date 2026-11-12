Free numbers · VK

Free number for VK registration

VK (VKontakte) asks for a phone number to create a page; after the code it also asks for first and last name and date of birth, so prepare those too. The page becomes a VK ID — one login for VK, VK Video, VK Music and other VK services. The public numbers below work for sign-up, and VK doesn’t require a Russian number — any country is accepted. The list shows only numbers where a VK code arrived in the last 24 hours.