EN
Log In Sign Up
Free numbers

Public United States numbers — receive SMS online free

Public United States numbers that anyone can open. No app and no SIM — the verification codes land right here, on the page.

Numbers: 175 Active: 0 Last SMS on September 30, 2025

These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.

No live numbers right now

No number from this country is being handed out right now. Its archive is below, and other countries do have working numbers.

Inactive free numbers Showing 20 of 175

+18708910744 Offline September 30, 2025 +15312148864 Offline September 30, 2025 +19516153720 Offline September 30, 2025 +18022613765 Offline September 29, 2025 +15168789291 Offline September 29, 2025 +18388669273 Offline September 29, 2025 +17074758372 Offline September 29, 2025 +18028012873 Offline September 29, 2025 +18704423283 Offline September 29, 2025 +17027071109 Offline September 29, 2025 +14134354451 Offline September 29, 2025 +15305652357 Offline September 29, 2025 +14236744991 Offline September 29, 2025 +15084085947 Offline September 29, 2025 +16678326487 Offline September 29, 2025 +18658002501 Offline September 29, 2025 +16303328547 Offline September 28, 2025 +18046710837 Offline September 28, 2025 +15013003262 Offline September 27, 2025 +14066169747 Offline September 27, 2025

Codes that actually land on United States numbers

Across the whole archive these United States numbers have received codes from Google, Amazon, WeChat, Microsoft, Facebook. Open any number above to read the messages themselves.

Any other service can be tried too — the number is public and takes whatever arrives. Just remember that everyone else sees the code as well.

Free numbers by country

Frequently Asked Questions

It is already on this page. Take any number from the list above, enter it in the sign-up form of the service you need and watch the number’s page: the incoming message with the code shows up there.

So far the archive of these numbers holds codes from Google, Amazon, WeChat, Microsoft, Facebook. The list is taken from the messages themselves and changes as new ones arrive.

175 numbers in total, 0 of them are working right now — either being handed out or with a fresh message. The rest keep their archive and can come back to life.

You can try, and codes do arrive. But a messenger account tied to a public number is not yours: anyone who opens this page reads the login code and can take it over. For a real account use a private number.

The number is shared and services limit repeat sign-ups from the same one. Try another United States number, a number of a different country, or come back later — the pool is topped up regularly.

Need a number nobody else can see?

A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.

Pick a number

Buy a private United States number in the paid catalogue