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Virtual numbers

Namibia Phone Number for SMS Verification

Temp Namibia number for OTP verification

Rent a Namibia phone number and receive SMS online: a real mobile number from $0.024, no SIM card needed. Works with 58 services.

from $0.024 58 services 80K+ numbers 1,400+ activations / 30 days +264 Prices updated: Aug 21
Choosing a top
Service Country

Selected country

Namibia
86003

pcs.

Top 20 services for Namibia

Below are the 20 most popular services

Prices updated: Aug 21

Telegram
1002 pcs.

$0.296

facebook
1000 pcs.

$0.064

Whatsapp
1000 pcs.

$0.28

Amazon
3000 pcs.

$0.101

Walmart
3000 pcs.

$0.071

99app
2000 pcs.

$0.049

Adidas
1000 pcs.

$0.079

Apple
1000 pcs.

$0.176

Baidu
1000 pcs.

$0.024

BitClout
1000 pcs.

$0.11

ChatGPT
1000 pcs.

$0.07

Claude
1000 pcs.

$0.089

CoinFantasy
1000 pcs.

$0.04

Dhani
2000 pcs.

$0.049

Dream11
3000 pcs.

$0.075

Flipkart
2000 pcs.

$0.089

Getir
1000 pcs.

$0.071

Google,youtube,Gmail
1000 pcs.

$0.063

HDFC ERGO
2000 pcs.

$0.04

Hing
2000 pcs.

$0.081

View all

All services & prices

SMS verification in Namibia costs from $0.024 to $0.296 (average $0.0814, median $0.066) across 58 services. Cheaper than 84% of countries with live stock.

Cheapest today: Baidu $0.024 Indomaret $0.039 Zupee $0.04 WinzoGame $0.04 Sixer $0.04

Price distribution

under $0.05 15
$0.05 – $0.20 41
$0.20 – $0.50 2
over $0.50 0
Sort:
Service Price from In stock Multi-SMS
Amazon $0.093 3,000
WhatsApp $0.28 1,000+
Instagram (Threads) $0.138 1,000+
Telegram $0.296 1,002
Facebook $0.064 1,000+
KakaoTalk $0.064 1,000+
Baidu $0.024 1,000+
Indomaret $0.039 2,000+
Zupee $0.04 3,000
WinzoGame $0.04 3,000
CoinFantasy $0.04 1,000+
Sixer $0.04 2,000+
Swarail $0.04 1,000+
Ludo24 $0.04 2,000+
HDFC ERGO $0.04 2,000+
Saathi $0.04 2,000+
Winzap $0.042 1,000+
Sbmurban $0.042 2,000+
SHEIN $0.044 1,000+
Dhani $0.048 2,000+
99app $0.048 2,000+
NMI $0.052 2,000+
Railone $0.053 1
Ola $0.055 2,000+
Google (Gmail / YouTube) $0.063 1,000+
X (Twitter) $0.064 1,000+
Papara $0.064 1,000+
Getir $0.064 1,000+
Womply $0.064 2,000+
Hopi $0.064 3,000
IFood $0.064 2,000+
Dream11 $0.064 3,000
Vinted $0.064 1,000+
IRCTC $0.068 3,000
Hinge $0.07 2,000+
ChatGPT (OpenAI) $0.07 1,000+
Subito $0.071 1,000+
JivoMart $0.071 1,000+
Walmart $0.071 3,000
Adidas $0.079 1,000+
PciPay $0.079 1,000+
Yemeksepeti $0.079 1,000+
Poshmark $0.079 1,000+
Flipkart $0.089 2,000+
Myntra $0.089 1,000+
Claude (Anthropic) $0.089 1,000+
Signal $0.095 1,000+
TikTok (Douyin) $0.105 1,000+
Spincrush $0.105 1,000+
my jio $0.106 1,000+
Moneylion $0.11 1,000+
BitClout $0.11 1,000+
Venmo $0.11 1,000+
Вконтакте $0.12 2,000+
Lazada $0.126 1,000+
LINE $0.14 1,000+
PayPal $0.14 1,000+
Apple ID $0.176 1,000+

Namibia on TIGER SMS

  • Activations in the last 30 days: 1,400+
  • Up to 3 independent providers per service
  • Best SMS delivery in Namibia: Telegram, Facebook, Amazon
  • Most bought: Amazon
  • 44 services under $0.10

Number format

Namibia numbers start with +264. Country code: NA.

Step-by-Step Guide to Get Started with TIGER SMS

  1. Sign up and top up your balance.
  2. Pick Namibia — from $0.024.
  3. Choose a service and tap Buy.
  4. Use the number for registration.
  5. Get the code on this site.

Bonus No code — automatic refund in 20 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

From $0.024 to $0.296 — median $0.066 across 58 services. Prices updated Aug 21.

58 services today, including Baidu ($0.024), Indomaret ($0.039), Zupee ($0.04).

The phone code of Namibia is +264. Country code: NA.

Verify by service in Namibia

Instagram (Threads) SMS verification $0.138 KakaoTalk SMS verification $0.064 Ludo24 SMS verification $0.04 virtual number for Saathi $0.04 virtual number for Swarail $0.04 virtual number for Sbmurban $0.042 Winzap SMS verification $0.042 temporary number for SHEIN $0.044 temporary number for NMI $0.052 virtual number for Railone $0.053 temporary number for Ola $0.055 temporary number for Hopi $0.064 temporary number for Womply $0.064 temporary number for IFood $0.064 virtual number for X (Twitter) $0.064 Papara SMS verification $0.064 virtual number for Vinted $0.064 temporary number for IRCTC $0.068 temporary number for Subito $0.071 virtual number for JivoMart $0.071

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