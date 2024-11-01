Buy Rambler Virtual Phone Number for Registration

Step 1 Create an Account and Add Funds Begin by establishing a user profile on the TIGER SMS platform. Upon successful registration, deposit funds into your account to gain access to a wide range of virtual numbers designed to accommodate various verification requirements

Step 2 Select Your Country and Service Explore the list of available countries and choose the one that best aligns with your intended use

Step 3 Acquire Your Virtual Number Proceed by selecting your preferred number and clicking on the "Buy" option. The chosen number will then appear within the "Active Phones" section of your dashboard, ready for immediate utilization

Step 4 Apply the Number for Verification Copy the acquired virtual number and enter it into the designated phone number field when registering or verifying your account

Step 5 Access Your Verification Code Once the service sends a verification message, return to your TIGER SMS interface. The confirmation code will be clearly displayed adjacent to the corresponding active number for your convenience