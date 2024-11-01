Buy fake phone number for Googlemessenger SMS registration

새 번호는 언제 추가되나요? Information regarding the availability of new virtual numbers can be monitored via the official Telegram bot @TigerSMSofficial_bot. This channel provides timely updates to assist users in accessing the latest number inventory

여러 번호를 사용했지만 메시지를 받지 못했습니다. • 계속해서 새로운 번호 시도

• Experiment with numbers from different countries

• Change your IP address by utilizing a VPN service

• 기기에서 해당 서비스의 다른 계정 로그아웃 We are unable to guarantee a 100% SMS delivery rate for every purchased number. Various service algorithms may block the delivery of messages to temporary numbers for a range of reasons. To increase the likelihood of successful message delivery, consider the following strategies:

가상 번호란 무엇인가요? A virtual number is a telecommunication resource hosted in the cloud, not tied to a physical SIM card or device, and independent of any fixed geographic location. Its primary functionality lies in its ability to receive SMS messages, including OTPs and activation codes.

가상 번호로 SMS를 수신하는 방식은? The service for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers operates through a combination of proprietary equipment and software. We utilize our own infrastructure to manage SIM cards, alongside custom software designed to facilitate the allocation of mobile numbers to clients for message reception.