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Public Sweden numbers — receive SMS online free

Public Sweden numbers that anyone can open. No app and no SIM — the verification codes land right here, on the page.

Numbers: 350 Active: 0 Last SMS on February 25, 2025

These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.

No live numbers right now

No number from this country is being handed out right now. Its archive is below, and other countries do have working numbers.

Inactive free numbers Showing 20 of 350

+46731299042 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731298556 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731298553 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731299050 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731298812 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298593 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298592 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298591 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298568 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298599 Offline February 23, 2025 +46731299046 Offline February 22, 2025 +46731298819 Offline February 22, 2025 +46731298504 Offline February 22, 2025 +46731298529 Offline February 13, 2025 +46731298554 Offline February 13, 2025 +46731298829 Offline February 11, 2025 +46731298566 Offline February 11, 2025 +46731298518 Offline February 8, 2025 +46731298520 Offline February 6, 2025 +46731298563 Offline February 4, 2025

Codes that actually land on Sweden numbers

Across the whole archive these Sweden numbers have received codes from PayPal, Telegram, WhatsApp, Google, Plenty of Fish. Open any number above to read the messages themselves.

Any other service can be tried too — the number is public and takes whatever arrives. Just remember that everyone else sees the code as well.

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Frequently Asked Questions

It is already on this page. Take any number from the list above, enter it in the sign-up form of the service you need and watch the number’s page: the incoming message with the code shows up there.

So far the archive of these numbers holds codes from PayPal, Telegram, WhatsApp, Google, Plenty of Fish. The list is taken from the messages themselves and changes as new ones arrive.

350 numbers in total, 0 of them are working right now — either being handed out or with a fresh message. The rest keep their archive and can come back to life.

You can try, and codes do arrive. But a messenger account tied to a public number is not yours: anyone who opens this page reads the login code and can take it over. For a real account use a private number.

The number is shared and services limit repeat sign-ups from the same one. Try another Sweden number, a number of a different country, or come back later — the pool is topped up regularly.

Need a number nobody else can see?

A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.

Pick a number

Buy a private Sweden number in the paid catalogue