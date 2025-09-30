Inactive free numbers

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Countries 5 Numbers: 980 Showing 85 of 980

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United States Showing 20 of 175

+18708910744 Offline September 30, 2025 +15312148864 Offline September 30, 2025 +19516153720 Offline September 30, 2025 +18022613765 Offline September 29, 2025 +15168789291 Offline September 29, 2025 +18388669273 Offline September 29, 2025 +17074758372 Offline September 29, 2025 +18028012873 Offline September 29, 2025 +18704423283 Offline September 29, 2025 +17027071109 Offline September 29, 2025 +14134354451 Offline September 29, 2025 +15305652357 Offline September 29, 2025 +14236744991 Offline September 29, 2025 +15084085947 Offline September 29, 2025 +16678326487 Offline September 29, 2025 +18658002501 Offline September 29, 2025 +16303328547 Offline September 28, 2025 +18046710837 Offline September 28, 2025 +15013003262 Offline September 27, 2025 +14066169747 Offline September 27, 2025

Sweden Showing 20 of 350

+46731299042 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731298556 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731298553 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731299050 Offline February 25, 2025 +46731298812 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298593 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298592 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298591 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298568 Offline February 24, 2025 +46731298599 Offline February 23, 2025 +46731299046 Offline February 22, 2025 +46731298819 Offline February 22, 2025 +46731298504 Offline February 22, 2025 +46731298529 Offline February 13, 2025 +46731298554 Offline February 13, 2025 +46731298829 Offline February 11, 2025 +46731298566 Offline February 11, 2025 +46731298518 Offline February 8, 2025 +46731298520 Offline February 6, 2025 +46731298563 Offline February 4, 2025

France Showing 20 of 400

+33644625372 Offline July 29, 2024 +33644625210 Offline July 29, 2024 +33644625155 Offline July 29, 2024 +33644625199 Offline July 29, 2024 +33644625111 Offline July 29, 2024 +33644625397 Offline July 28, 2024 +33644625235 Offline July 28, 2024 +33644625405 Offline July 28, 2024 +33644625329 Offline July 28, 2024 +33644625328 Offline July 27, 2024 +33644625432 Offline July 27, 2024 +33644625415 Offline July 26, 2024 +33644625477 Offline July 26, 2024 +33644625438 Offline July 26, 2024 +33644625137 Offline July 26, 2024 +33644625192 Offline July 24, 2024 +33644625346 Offline July 23, 2024 +33644625151 Offline July 23, 2024 +33644625113 Offline July 23, 2024 +33644625157 Offline July 23, 2024

United Kingdom 5

+447700184901 Offline July 6, 2024 +447700184902 Offline July 6, 2024 +447700184900 Offline July 5, 2024 +447700184904 Offline April 29, 2024 +447700184903 Offline October 26, 2023

Canada Showing 20 of 50

+13658205994 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205972 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205985 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205980 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205961 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205983 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205964 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205999 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205998 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205973 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205993 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205976 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205975 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205979 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205974 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205978 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205953 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205956 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205965 Offline June 2, 2024 +13658205969 Offline June 2, 2024

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