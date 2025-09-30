Free numbers
Inactive free numbers
We never delete a number. These have stopped receiving SMS, but everything they collected stays here — and every now and then one of them comes back to life.
Countries 5 Numbers: 980 Showing 85 of 980
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
United States Showing 20 of 175
Sweden Showing 20 of 350
France Showing 20 of 400
United Kingdom 5
Canada Showing 20 of 50
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.