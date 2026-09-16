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Free numbers for Google

Below are the countries whose numbers received Google codes. The numbers are public: everyone who opens the page sees the code.

Countries 5 Last SMS 2 days ago

These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.

Countries where Google codes arrived 5

United States Numbers: 190 Active: 15 Sweden Numbers: 350 Active: 0 France Numbers: 400 Active: 0 Canada Numbers: 50 Active: 0 United Kingdom Numbers: 8 Active: 3

The list is built from messages that really arrived on our public numbers. It is recalculated every night, so the countries change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Pick a country from the list above, open its page and take any number. No sign-up is needed: messages with Google codes are shown right on the number page.

Google codes arrived on numbers from these countries: United States, Sweden, France, Canada, United Kingdom. The list is built from real messages and is updated every night.

No. The number is public: any visitor to the page sees the Google code, and you will not be able to recover such an account later. For an account that matters, take a private number — it is yours and nobody else's.

Most often the number has already been used to sign up for Google, so the service rejects it. Try a number from another country in the list above, or take a private one — the code is guaranteed to arrive there.

Need a number nobody else can see?

A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.

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Buy a number for Google — the code arrives only to you