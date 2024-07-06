Public United Kingdom numbers — receive SMS online free
Public United Kingdom numbers that anyone can open. No app and no SIM — the verification codes land right here, on the page.
Numbers: 8 Active: 3 Last SMS on July 6, 2024
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
Numbers working right now 3
Inactive free numbers 5
Codes that actually land on United Kingdom numbers
Across the whole archive these United Kingdom numbers have received codes from Telegram, Google, Facebook, Trip, Amazon. Open any number above to read the messages themselves.
Any other service can be tried too — the number is public and takes whatever arrives. Just remember that everyone else sees the code as well.
Free numbers by country
Frequently Asked Questions
It is already on this page. Take any number from the list above, enter it in the sign-up form of the service you need and watch the number’s page: the incoming message with the code shows up there.
So far the archive of these numbers holds codes from Telegram, Google, Facebook, Trip, Amazon. The list is taken from the messages themselves and changes as new ones arrive.
8 numbers in total, 3 of them are working right now — either being handed out or with a fresh message. The rest keep their archive and can come back to life.
You can try, and codes do arrive. But a messenger account tied to a public number is not yours: anyone who opens this page reads the login code and can take it over. For a real account use a private number.
The number is shared and services limit repeat sign-ups from the same one. Try another United Kingdom number, a number of a different country, or come back later — the pool is topped up regularly.
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.