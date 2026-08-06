How a Virtual Number Helps with Web Hosting Verification

A personal website can showcase a portfolio, a small shop, or a creative project, while a company site usually supports sales, customer service, and daily operations. Before any of that goes online, you need a hosting account — and many hosting platforms ask for a phone number to confirm your identity during sign-up. That step becomes inconvenient when you would rather keep your personal line private, or when the provider does not accept a number from your country. A virtual number for web hosting gives you a practical alternative: Tiger SMS helps you receive the SMS confirmation code on an online number instead of your own SIM.

Quick Answers Before You Start

Why do hosting platforms ask for a phone number?

Providers use phone confirmation to reduce fake sign-ups and to add a recovery or security contact. In some countries it also forms part of a broader identity check tied to local regulation.

Can you open a hosting account with a virtual number?

In many cases, yes — where the platform only needs an SMS code to confirm the phone field, a virtual number can receive that code. It does not replace document-based identity verification where a provider requires it.

Is this more useful for individuals or for businesses?

Both. An individual protects a personal SIM and avoids extra promotional messages, while a company can register test, staging, or client accounts without handing out employees' personal numbers.

What about countries like Russia that require full verification?

Some jurisdictions require hosting or domain customers to prove their identity through official channels. A virtual number may cover the SMS step, but it cannot stand in for those official checks.

Why choose Tiger SMS for this?

Tiger SMS lets you pick a country and receive the verification code online, charging you only when the SMS arrives.

Why a Virtual Number Helps with Hosting Sign-Ups

Phone confirmation shows up across most of the market. Cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud International commonly request a phone number during registration, and DigitalOcean's sign-up is known to be selective about payment methods and locations. Domain and shared-hosting companies like GoDaddy, Namecheap, and Hostinger also use a phone number for account security, two-factor sign-in, or contact records. When one of these platforms asks for a code, a virtual number can receive it so your personal SIM stays off the provider's file.

For individuals and personal sites

If you run a blog, a portfolio, or a hobby project, an online number keeps your main contact details private during registration. It also helps you avoid the marketing texts that sometimes follow a new sign-up. When a provider expects a local number from a specific region, choosing a virtual number from that country can let you complete the phone field and continue with setup.

For companies and teams

Businesses often manage several hosting profiles at once — a production environment, a staging server, and separate accounts for client work. Setting these up with online numbers means your developers and marketers do not have to share personal contacts across systems. Teams that register at scale can use the Tiger SMS API to automate this step and keep verification consistent across services and countries.

Virtual numbers may be useful when you need several accounts for legitimate purposes, such as separating personal and work activity, testing a service, or managing different projects. Users are responsible for following the rules of each platform they register for. Tiger SMS is not responsible for actions users take on third-party services and does not provide refunds if a successfully registered account is later blocked, banned, restricted, reviewed, or limited.

Where full identity verification applies

A virtual number has clear limits, and honesty here matters. Since late 2023 and early 2024, hosting providers operating in Russia must run a client identification procedure using government-approved mechanisms and must appear in the state register maintained by Roskomnadzor. On top of that, .ru domain owners are required to verify their identity through Gosuslugi, the Russian state services portal, which asks for Russian identity documents such as a passport. In situations like these, an SMS code is only one small piece of the process. A virtual number can help you receive that code where a platform requests it, but it does not replace document checks, digital signatures, or government-portal verification. Those steps must be completed through the official channels the provider requires.

How Tiger SMS Helps with Hosting Verification

Tiger SMS is a virtual number service that helps you receive SMS verification codes for online registrations. You choose the service you want to confirm and select a country for the number, and the platform warns you before payment if a service is unavailable in that country. You are charged only when the SMS is received, and a refund applies when registration with the provided number is not possible.

Here is the usual flow for a hosting sign-up:

1. Create or log in to a Tiger SMS account.

2. Add funds using one of the available payment methods, including options common in Russia and China.

3. Choose your hosting platform from the service list, or select the “Any service” option if it is not listed — availability is not guaranteed in that case.

4. Choose the country for the virtual number.

5. Request the number.

6. Enter it in the phone field during hosting registration.

7. Wait for the SMS verification code to arrive.

8. Copy the code from Tiger SMS.

9. Enter it on the hosting platform to finish confirmation.

A few practical points keep expectations clear. By default, one number receives one SMS for one service; contact support if you need a single number to cover several. The number is meant for receiving a confirmation code, not for making calls, sending messages, or recovering the account later. You can work through the website or the Telegram bot, whichever suits your setup. Codes usually arrive within a short time, though delivery speed can vary by service and country. For companies that register at volume, support can advise on bulk pricing and API access.

Companies are responsible for following the rules of each service they use. Tiger SMS is not responsible for actions users take on third-party platforms and does not provide refunds if a successfully registered account is later blocked, banned, restricted, reviewed, or limited.

Getting Your Hosting Account Verified

Phone confirmation should not slow down launching a website, whether it is a personal page or a company platform. A virtual number lets you receive the SMS code, keep your own SIM private, and choose a number from the country a provider expects — while leaving any deeper identity checks to the official process. If you want a faster and more private way to receive a hosting verification code, create a Tiger SMS account, choose your service and country, and start in a few minutes. If your team needs virtual numbers at scale, create an account and contact support to discuss bulk pricing, API access, and the best options for your services and countries.