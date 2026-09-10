WhatsApp asks for a phone number before it lets you in — no number, no account. That's fine if you only ever need one WhatsApp on one phone. It stops being fine the moment you want a second account, need to test something, or just don't want your personal number tied to yet another app that matches contacts against phone numbers by default.

A virtual number for WhatsApp solves exactly that problem. You get a real, working number, receive the one SMS WhatsApp sends to confirm you're human, and you're in. The number's job ends there — it exists to receive that single verification code, not to run a second phone line.

Why people look for a virtual number for WhatsApp

Running a second (or third) WhatsApp account. WhatsApp Business and personal WhatsApp can't share one number on the same device without workarounds — a second number is the simplest fix.

Signing up without handing out a personal number. WhatsApp's contact-matching means anyone with your number saved can see you're on the app. Some people would rather that stayed opt-in.

Regional testing. Agencies and developers checking how WhatsApp Business API behaves for a specific country need a number that actually belongs to that country.

One-off registration. You need the app open once — for a job, a marketplace listing, a temporary group — and don't want a permanent footprint left behind.

Recovering from a banned or locked account. Re-registering after a ban usually means starting fresh with a number WhatsApp hasn't already associated with the old account.

Step by step: verifying WhatsApp with a virtual number

Open a Tiger SMS account, register and select WhatsApp from the service list, along with a country for the number. Copy the number into WhatsApp's phone number field during signup, exactly as shown, including the country code. Request the code. WhatsApp sends a one-time SMS within seconds in most cases. Watch your Tiger SMS activation panel. The code appears there automatically — no need to check a separate inbox. Enter the code in WhatsApp. The account activates immediately once it matches. Set a display name and photo as usual — from here it behaves like any other WhatsApp account.

What to know before you start

WhatsApp does flag numbers it's seen used for verification unusually often, the same way it would flag any number with an odd signup pattern. Using a fresh number for each new account, rather than reusing the same one repeatedly across many signups in a short window, keeps verification smooth and avoids triggering a secondary review.

WhatsApp also rejects a meaningful share of VoIP-issued numbers outright — Google Voice and similar services are the most common source of failed verifications people report. Tiger SMS pulls from real carrier ranges, not VoIP blocks, which is one of the more common reasons people move here after a VoIP number bounced.

One more detail worth planning for: WhatsApp occasionally requires an additional verification step (a phone call with a spoken code, or a short waiting period) if it considers the signup pattern unusual. This isn't specific to virtual numbers — it happens to personal numbers too — but it's worth knowing it can happen before you're mid-signup.

You can try free virtual numbers before pay for a temporary, but keep in mind that those numbers are public and everyone can see your code

Who this fits — and who It doesn't

This works well if you need WhatsApp verified once, for a real but temporary or secondary purpose. It doesn't work if you need an ongoing number that receives WhatsApp calls, group invites via voice, or SMS on a continuing basis for that account's daily use — Tiger SMS numbers aren't built for that kind of extended access.

Key takeaways

A virtual number for WhatsApp is for receiving the one-time verification SMS — nothing more

Best for second accounts, testing, re-registration after a ban, and signups where you don't want to use your personal number

Tiger SMS numbers are non-VoIP, which avoids WhatsApp's most common rejection reason

Use a fresh number per account rather than reusing one repeatedly

Not suited for ongoing WhatsApp use tied to that same number long-term

FAQ

Can I use a virtual number for WhatsApp more than once? You can activate WhatsApp with it, but if you need a second account later, using a different number tends to go more smoothly than reusing the same one. Will WhatsApp know it's not my personal number? WhatsApp only sees the number you enter and the code sent to it. It doesn't know how you obtained the number. Does WhatsApp support virtual numbers from every country? Availability varies by country and changes over time; check which countries are currently supported in your Tiger SMS account before purchasing. What if I don't receive the SMS code? Occasionally a carrier delay pushes the code by a minute or two. If nothing arrives, requesting a new number is usually faster than waiting indefinitely. Can I receive calls on this number, not just SMS? No — Tiger SMS numbers are built to receive SMS only, which covers WhatsApp's verification flow but not voice calls. Is this different from using Google Voice for WhatsApp? Yes — Google Voice numbers are VoIP-based and are one of the number types WhatsApp is more likely to flag. Tiger SMS numbers come from standard carrier ranges instead. What happens if WhatsApp asks for a second verification step? Occasionally WhatsApp requests a phone call verification or imposes a short delay for signups it flags as unusual — this isn't unique to virtual numbers and typically resolves after the wait period. Can I re-register the same WhatsApp account later with a different number? Yes, but re-registering transfers the account to the new number going forward — the old number stops being associated with it.

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Activate WhatsApp with a working number in minutes — no SIM card, no contract. if you want to make more than one account recommend to read this artcile

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