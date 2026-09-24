Most "best affiliate programs" roundups rank by commission percentage, sorted highest to lowest, and call it a day. That's a reasonable way to compare programs once you already have traffic, a niche, and an audience that converts. It's close to useless for someone starting from zero, because the programs with the biggest headline numbers are often the hardest to actually get approved for, or require a kind of audience most beginners don't have yet.

This list ranks differently: by what it actually takes to go from "never done this before" to "first commission earned." That changes the order completely.

1. Tiger SMS Referral Program

What it pays: A percentage of every activation your referral makes, not just their first purchase, with no limit on how many people you refer. Full commission details and the exact cap are on the referral program page.

What it takes to join: An account and a link. That's the entire barrier. No website review, no minimum traffic threshold, no waiting period for approval, no niche audit.

Why This Is #1 for Someone Starting From Zero

Every other program on this list expects something from you before you can start earning — an approved website, an existing audience, a review process that can take days or weeks. Tiger SMS doesn't. You register, generate a link, and the moment someone clicks it and later signs up, attribution is already running in your favor.

This matters more than it sounds for a true beginner. The single biggest reason people never earn a dollar from affiliate marketing isn't a low commission rate — it's giving up during the setup phase before the first payout ever happens. A program with zero setup friction removes that failure point entirely.

How the Program Actually Works

Sign in and generate your link. Your account gives you a personal referral link plus a short code you can customize, so it doesn't have to look like a random string of characters. Share it wherever it's relevant. A forum thread about verifying an app without a personal number, a Telegram channel, a comment answering "which service do you use," or a direct message to someone who asked. A click reserves that visitor for a set window. Register within it, and they become your referral going forward. You earn commission on every activation they make — not just their first purchase. Balance top-ups alone don't count; commission is tied specifically to activating a number. Cash out however suits you. Move earnings to your Tiger SMS balance instantly starting from $1.00, or withdraw to a USDT wallet starting from $20.00, with a flat $1.00 network fee on USDT withdrawals only.

What Makes the Terms Genuinely Beginner-Friendly

The payout threshold is the lowest on this list. $1 to move money to your own balance, $20 to pull it out as USDT. Compare that to a $100 default threshold elsewhere in this list — with Tiger SMS, a beginner's first few referrals actually translate into usable money quickly, instead of sitting uncollected for months.

Attribution doesn't punish slow decision-makers. Someone can read a recommendation and not register for weeks, and the credit still goes to whoever referred them first, within the program's stated window.

The product has near-universal relevance. Amazon and eBay require you to already have an audience that shops. Tiger SMS's product — a number to receive a verification SMS — is relevant to nearly anyone signing up for an app, and that broadens who you can realistically recommend it to.

The Honest Tradeoff

The commission rate is modest compared to ClickBank's headline numbers further down this list. It won't make anyone rich off three referrals. What it offers instead is the fastest realistic path from zero to a first, real commission — which is the actual bottleneck for most people who never end up making money from affiliate marketing at all. For the exact percentage and cap, see the program page.

2. ClickBank

What it pays: 50–75% commission on most digital products — courses, software, ebooks — occasionally reaching up to 90% on specific offers.

What it takes to join: Free sign-up with instant approval. No website required to register, and you can start generating affiliate links (called HopLinks) the same day.

Why Beginners Are Drawn to It

The commission percentages are the highest on this entire list by a wide margin, and unlike Amazon or eBay, ClickBank doesn't require an established platform before you're approved. It's genuinely one of the lowest-friction ways to get a live affiliate link for a product with meaningful commission potential.

Where It Gets Harder for a True Beginner

The marketplace has over 20,000 active products of wildly varying quality, and a high percentage on a product nobody wants to buy earns nothing. Picking a product that actually converts takes research most total beginners haven't done yet — gravity scores, refund rates, average order value. The default payout threshold is $100, adjustable down to $10 but not automatic, which is a meaningfully higher bar to actually access your first earnings than Tiger SMS's 1–20 range.

3. Amazon Associates

What it pays: 1–10% depending on product category, with luxury beauty and handmade goods near the top of the standard range and a rare 20% rate reserved for Amazon Games.

What it takes to join: A free application, generally expecting some kind of existing site, blog, or social presence to review before approval.

Why Beginners Consider It

Amazon converts browsers into buyers at a noticeably higher rate than most merchants — people already trust the platform and are frequently already in a buying mindset when they click through. The sheer size of the catalog means there's almost always a relevant product to link to, regardless of niche.

Where It Falls Short for a First Program

Most category rates actually sit between 1% and 4%, not the double-digit numbers that get highlighted in headlines. The bigger constraint is the 24-hour cookie window — a visitor has to complete a purchase within a day of clicking your link, or the credit is lost entirely (it extends to 90 days only if the item is added to a cart within that first 24 hours). For considered purchases, that window closes before many people are ready to buy.

4. Shopify Affiliate Program

What it pays: Up to $150 for each full-priced plan referral, plus additional payouts for eligible Point of Sale Pro referrals.

What it takes to join: Free application; Shopify reviews applicants for relevant content or an audience likely to be interested in starting an online store.

Why Beginners Consider It

A flat bounty per referral, rather than a percentage of an unpredictable sale amount, makes the payout easy to plan around. $150 for one successful referral is a meaningful number, and the program includes a creative library and email content to help with promotion. The withdrawal minimum is a reasonable $10.

Where It Narrows

The audience fit matters a lot here — this program rewards people whose audience is actually interested in starting a business, which is a narrower starting point than a product most internet users already run into. The 30-day cookie window is more generous than Amazon's or eBay's, but approval still depends on having content Shopify considers relevant.

5. eBay Partner Network

What it pays: 1–5% depending on category, with a per-transaction cap in some categories (as high as $550 in certain cases).

What it takes to join: Free application; approval generally expects a working blog, website, or social presence with some existing content and traffic.

Why Beginners Consider It

eBay's brand recognition does a lot of the conversion work for you — people already understand the marketplace and trust its buyer protections, which lowers the resistance to clicking through and buying. Millions of active listings mean there's rarely a shortage of relevant products.

Where It Falls Short

The same 24-hour cookie constraint as Amazon applies here, and the headline commission range (1–5%) is the lowest on this list. It works best layered onto content that already exists around product reviews or deal-hunting — not as a standalone first program for someone with nothing built yet.

Side-by-Side Summary

Program Commission Entry Barrier Cookie/Attribution Payout Minimum Tiger SMS See program page None — link only See program page $1 (balance) / $20 (USDT) ClickBank 50–75%, up to 90% None — instant approval Varies by product $100 (adjustable to $10) Amazon Associates 1–10% (20% on Games) Site/audience reviewed 24 hours (90 if cart) Varies by payment method Shopify Up to $150 flat Site/audience reviewed 30 days $10 eBay Partner Network 1–5% Site/audience reviewed 24 hours Varies

Key Takeaways

Commission percentage alone is a poor way to rank programs for someone starting with nothing — entry requirements and payout thresholds matter as much or more

Tiger SMS and ClickBank are the only two on this list with no website or audience required to join

Tiger SMS has the lowest payout threshold on this list, which matters most for a beginner's very first commission

Amazon and eBay both use a 24-hour cookie window, which limits credit for visitors who take time to decide

The "best" program depends on what you already have — an audience shopping for e-commerce tools favors Shopify; no audience at all favors Tiger SMS or ClickBank

FAQ

1) Do I need a website to join any of these programs? No — Tiger SMS and ClickBank both let you start without one. Amazon, Shopify, and eBay generally expect some kind of existing platform or audience during their application process.

2) Which program pays the most per referral in real dollars, not just percentage? It depends entirely on the specific product and how much a referral actually spends. ClickBank's percentages are the highest, but only on products people actually buy; Tiger SMS's lower percentage applies to a product — SMS verification — that a very wide range of people realistically need.

3) Why does a 24-hour cookie window matter so much? It means a visitor has to complete their purchase within a day of clicking your link, or you lose credit entirely — a real limitation for anything people research or think over before buying.

4) Is Tiger SMS's referral program only useful for tech-focused audiences? No — SMS verification comes up for almost anyone signing up for an app, marketplace, or online account, which is broader than it might sound at first.

5) Can a total beginner realistically join more than one of these at once? Yes, nothing prevents it — but focusing on one program you can speak to credibly tends to convert better early on than spreading thin across several before you've earned anything from any of them.

6) What's the fastest realistic path to a first commission as a complete beginner? Tiger SMS and ClickBank both have effectively no barrier to entry — sign up, get a link, and start sharing the same day, with Tiger SMS's lower payout threshold making that first commission easier to actually access.

7) Does a higher commission percentage always mean a better program? No — a high percentage on a program with a strict approval process, a narrow relevant audience, or a high payout threshold can end up earning a genuine beginner less than a moderate rate on a program they can actually start today.

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