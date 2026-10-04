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Public Sri Lanka numbers — receive SMS online free

Public Sri Lanka numbers that anyone can open. No app and no SIM — the verification codes land right here, on the page.

Numbers: 5 Active: 5

These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.

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Frequently Asked Questions

It is already on this page. Take any number from the list above, enter it in the sign-up form of the service you need and watch the number’s page: the incoming message with the code shows up there.

5 numbers in total, 5 of them are working right now — either being handed out or with a fresh message. The rest keep their archive and can come back to life.

You can try, and codes do arrive. But a messenger account tied to a public number is not yours: anyone who opens this page reads the login code and can take it over. For a real account use a private number.

The number is shared and services limit repeat sign-ups from the same one. Try another Sri Lanka number, a number of a different country, or come back later — the pool is topped up regularly.

Need a number nobody else can see?

A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.

Pick a number

Buy a private Sri Lanka number in the paid catalogue