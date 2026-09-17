Search for "SMS affiliate program" and most of what comes up falls into two categories: bulk SMS marketing platforms paying commission for signing up businesses to send text campaigns, and SMS verification services paying commission for referring people who need a temporary number. These are different products solving different problems, and confusing the two is the most common way someone ends up in the wrong program entirely.

Tiger SMS is the second kind — an affiliate program built around SMS verification and virtual numbers, not marketing campaigns.

What an SMS Affiliate Program Actually Pays For

With a marketing-platform affiliate program, you're paid for signing up businesses that then send bulk texts to their own customers. With an SMS verification affiliate program like Tiger SMS's, you're paid differently: a percentage of what the people you refer spend on activating virtual numbers, for as long as they keep using the service, up to a per-referral cap.

That distinction matters because it changes who the program actually fits. A marketing-SMS affiliate program suits people with an audience of business owners. A verification-SMS affiliate program suits people whose audience needs virtual numbers for themselves — privacy, second accounts, app testing, avoiding giving out a personal number.

How the Tiger SMS Affiliate Program Works

Get your link. Sign in to a Tiger SMS account and generate a personal referral link with a customizable short code. Share it wherever it's actually relevant — a review, a Telegram channel, a YouTube description, a forum thread, or a direct recommendation. Someone clicks, then registers within 90 days. The click reserves them for 90 days; once they register within that window, they're yours permanently, not just until the window closes. They activate a number, you earn 5% — on every activation they make, not just their first, until your total from that person reaches $50. Cash out — move earnings to your Tiger SMS balance instantly from $1.00, or withdraw to a USDT wallet from $20.00.

What to Actually Compare Between Affiliate Programs

The headline commission rate is the number everyone compares first, and it's the least useful one on its own. A few things matter more:

Does the commission keep paying, or stop after one payment? Some programs pay once on a first deposit and nothing after. Tiger SMS pays on every activation a referral makes, ongoing.

How long does a click stay credited to you? A short window means a slow-deciding reader costs you the referral. Tiger SMS holds a click for 90 days, then keeps the referral permanently once they register.

Is there a cap, and is it per-referral or program-wide? Tiger SMS caps earnings at $50 per referral, lifetime — but there's no limit on how many people you can refer, so the ceiling scales with your reach, not a program total.

Tiger SMS's 5% rate sits in the middle of the field compared to some competitors advertising higher headline percentages — what tends to offset that is the combination of permanent attribution and no referral cap, which rewards an active, ongoing audience more than a one-time high percentage does.

Who This Program Actually Fits

Telegram channel owners covering privacy tools, account registration, or app automation.

Bloggers and webmasters publishing guides on verifying apps without a personal number — content that keeps getting found long after it's published.

Review and comparison sites for SMS verification services, where a referral link replaces an otherwise unmonetized mention.

Forum regulars who already answer "which service do you use for virtual numbers."

Anyone recommending Tiger SMS informally, even without a website — a direct link works the same way.

Key Takeaways

Not all "SMS affiliate programs" pay for the same thing — verify whether it's marketing-platform signups or verification-service referrals before joining

Tiger SMS pays 5% on every activation, not just the first, up to a $50 lifetime cap per referral

Attribution lasts 90 days from first click, then becomes permanent once the referral registers

No cap on the number of people you can refer — earnings scale with reach, not a program-wide limit

FAQ

What's the difference between an SMS affiliate program and a referral program? The terms are largely used interchangeably in this context — both describe earning a commission for bringing new users to a service through a personal link. Is Tiger SMS's SMS affiliate program the same as a marketing-SMS affiliate program? No — Tiger SMS pays for referring people who need virtual numbers for SMS verification, not for signing up businesses to send bulk marketing texts. Do I need a website to join? No — a Telegram channel, forum activity, or even direct recommendations to people you know all work the same way. How is the 5% commission actually calculated? It's 5% of every number your referral activates, single or bulk purchases, until your total earnings from that person reach $50. What happens once a referral hits the $50 cap? You stop earning new commission from that specific person, but the $50 already earned stays in your account — and there's no limit on how many other people you can refer.

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