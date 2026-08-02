Using a Virtual Number for AI Tools: What to Know Before You Sign Up

AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude have become part of daily work and study for many people. Creating an account for one of them often includes a phone step: the platform sends an SMS verification code and asks you to enter it before the account is ready. That step can feel awkward if you would rather not hand over your personal number, or if you already used it somewhere else. A virtual number for AI tools offers another path. With Tiger SMS, you request an online number, receive the verification code on it, and finish registration without exposing your own SIM. You pay only when the code arrives, so an unused request does not cost you anything.

Quick Answers Before You Start

Why do AI tools ask for a phone number?

Most large AI platforms use SMS verification to confirm that a real person is behind each new account and to limit spam and automated signups. It is usually a one-time step during registration.

Can I register with a virtual number instead of my own?

Yes. A virtual number can receive the same verification code your personal SIM would, which lets you complete signup while keeping your main number private.

How does having more than one account help?

Separate accounts let you organize different kinds of work and keep each history clean. Higher usage limits, though, come from a platform’s paid plan — not from stacking free accounts.

Is my data really more private this way?

Keeping your personal number off an account reduces how much identifying information is tied to it. It does not hide your activity from the platform itself.

Can I use a number from another country?

AI platforms accept numbers only from supported countries and often reject VoIP or app-based lines, so Tiger SMS lets you choose one that the service accepts for verification. It helps with the SMS step, not with a platform’s own regional rules.

Getting More Organized Use From Your AI Accounts

Heavy users of AI tools often keep more than one account, and there are honest reasons to do so. A single profile mixes everything together: quick experiments, personal questions, and serious project work all land in the same history. Splitting that across separate accounts keeps each one focused, so the saved context and past chats in a work profile stay apart from casual use.

It helps to be clear about what an extra account does and does not give you. Free plans on most AI platforms include a usage cap — a limit on messages, tokens, or requests over a set period. The intended way to raise that ceiling is to move to a paid plan, which each provider offers for people who need more capacity. Additional accounts are useful for organization and separation, not as a route around a plan’s limits, and every platform sets its own rules on how many accounts a person may hold and how they may be used.

When you do set up a second, legitimate account, a virtual number keeps the process private. Many AI services tie one number to one account, so reusing your personal SIM across profiles is often not possible anyway. Requesting a fresh online number for each registration handles that cleanly and keeps your own contact details out of every extra profile.

Keeping Your Personal Details More Private

Every time you use an AI tool, the platform records information about the session — the prompts you send, timestamps, and details about your device and connection. Your phone number often sits at the center of that record, because it links the account back to your real identity. For people who want to limit that connection, the number is a sensible place to start.

A virtual number helps in a specific way. It lets you receive the signup code without attaching your personal SIM to the profile, so the account is not directly tied to the number you use for banking, messaging, and everyday contacts. If you later stop using the AI tool, no lingering link remains between it and your primary number.

Be realistic about the limits of this. Removing your personal number lowers how much identifying data is attached to an account, but it does not make your activity invisible to the platform. The service can still see what you do while signed in, and its own privacy policy governs how that information is handled. A virtual number is one privacy layer among several, alongside choices like the email you register with and the settings you turn on inside the tool.

Separating Work and Personal Use

Many people now lean on AI tools for their jobs — drafting messages, summarizing documents, writing code — while also using the same kind of assistant at home for personal questions and hobbies. Running both through a single account blends the two worlds, which is rarely what anyone wants.

Two accounts keep each side distinct. Modern assistants remember context: earlier chats, saved preferences, and details you have shared. When professional and personal use share one profile, that memory mixes company material with private notes. A dedicated work login keeps the assistant’s saved context focused on the job, while a personal account stays yours alone. Teams sometimes prefer this arrangement too, so that company-related conversations are not attached to an employee’s private login.

Setting up that second profile is where a virtual number fits in. Rather than registering a work account with your personal SIM — or a personal account with a work number you may lose access to later — you can verify each one with an online number from Tiger SMS. The code arrives, you enter it, and the two stay separate from the start.

Choosing a Number From a Supported Country

AI platforms usually accept verification numbers only from a set of supported countries, and they often reject certain number types, such as VoIP or app-based lines. A signup can stall at the SMS step for this reason alone, even when the rest of your details are correct. This is a common source of verification errors.

Because Tiger SMS offers numbers from many countries, you can pick one that a given service accepts and receive the code on it. Whether a specific service-and-country pairing is available varies, so Tiger SMS checks it and warns you before payment when a combination will not work. A number chosen this way helps you get through verification; it does not override a platform’s own eligibility or regional rules, and access to the tool itself remains governed by that service. You stay responsible for following the terms of each platform you register for.

Users are responsible for following the rules of each platform they register for. Tiger SMS is not responsible for actions users take on third-party services and does not provide refunds if a successfully registered account is later blocked, banned, restricted, reviewed, or limited.

Finishing Signup With Tiger SMS

Receiving an AI tool’s verification code with Tiger SMS follows a short process. Create or log in to a Tiger SMS account, add funds, then choose the AI service you want and a country for the number. If the exact service is not listed, the "Any service" option can work, though availability is not guaranteed in that case. Tiger SMS also warns you before payment when a chosen service is unavailable for a country, so you are not charged for a number that cannot be used.

After you request the number, enter it during signup on the AI platform, wait for the code, and copy it from Tiger SMS to finish. You are charged only when the SMS is received, and if registration with the number is not possible, a refund applies. By default one number covers one code for one service; contact support if you need a number that works for several. Remember that the number is meant for receiving the signup code, not for logging in again or recovering the account later. Both the Tiger SMS website and its Telegram bot handle the same steps.

If you want a more private way to set up your AI accounts, create a Tiger SMS account, choose your service and country, and receive your verification code in a few minutes.