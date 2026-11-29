You open WhatsApp on a new phone, enter your number, and the app asks for a 6-digit code. Simple enough, until you realize you're not sure which code it means. Is it the one in a text message? A number you set up years ago? Something else entirely?

So, what is the 6 digit code for WhatsApp? There are actually two different six-digit numbers in WhatsApp, and it's easy to mix them up and get stuck. This guide explains both, shows where each one comes from, and what to do when the code doesn't arrive or you've forgotten your PIN.

The Short Answer

When people ask about the six digit code for WhatsApp, they usually mean one of two separate numbers:

The registration code. WhatsApp sends it to your phone number by SMS or phone call every time you register the number on a device. It proves the number is yours. The two-step verification PIN. You create this one yourself, and only if you turned on two-step verification. WhatsApp asks for it after the registration code when you set up your account again.

WhatsApp's own Help Center is clear on this: the two-step verification PIN is not the same as the 6-digit registration code.

Registration Code vs PIN: Side by Side

Registration code Two-step verification PIN Who creates it WhatsApp You How you get it SMS, voice call, or email if you added one You remember it Does it change Yes, a new code every registration No, until you change it Required Always, to register a number Only if two-step verification is on When it's asked Right after you enter your number After the registration code, and in periodic reminders

If the screen appears right after you type your phone number, it wants the registration code. If it appears after you've already entered a code and says "Two-step verification," it wants your PIN.

The Registration Code: Where It Comes From

The six digit code for WhatsApp registration is how WhatsApp confirms you own the number you're signing up with. According to WhatsApp, the code is unique and changes each time you register a new number or device, so an old code from last month won't work today.

WhatsApp can deliver it in a few ways:

SMS. The default. WhatsApp usually sends it from a number with the country code of the country you're registering from.

Voice call. An automated call reads the code out to you.

Missed call. On some devices you can verify with a missed call instead of typing a code.

Email. Only when you're re-registering and you've already linked an email address to your account.

How to enter the code

If you searched for "WhatsApp enter 6 digit code," here's what that screen expects:

Open WhatsApp and enter your phone number in full international format, with the country code. Wait for the SMS with the code. Type the six digits into the field. If two-step verification is on, WhatsApp will then ask for your PIN.

When the Code Doesn't Arrive

If the SMS doesn't come:

Wait for the timer. When it runs out, WhatsApp offers to call you instead. Pick "Call me" and listen to the automated message.

Check your voicemail. If you're traveling or can't pick up, WhatsApp's system should leave the code as a voicemail.

Double-check the number. A missing or wrong country code means the code goes nowhere.

Make sure your number is supported. WhatsApp doesn't accept VoIP numbers, toll-free numbers, or paid premium numbers. Landlines only work in the WhatsApp Business app.

If none of this helps, the problem may be your phone's message filters or your carrier. We cover those fixes in our guide to verification codes that don't arrive.

The Two-Step Verification PIN

Two-step verification is WhatsApp's optional extra layer of security. People often call it 2FA WhatsApp protection, and it's the second six-digit number you might be asked for.

When it's on, anyone who registers your number on a new phone needs both the SMS code and your PIN. That stops someone from taking over your account even if they get hold of your registration code.

A few things to know about your WhatsApp PIN number:

You choose it. WhatsApp never sends it to you.

You'll be reminded. WhatsApp asks you to enter the PIN from time to time so you don't forget it. If you don't reset it, the reminder comes once a week.

You can add an email. During setup you can add an email address. If you forget the PIN, WhatsApp can send a reset link there.

How to turn on two-step verification

Open WhatsApp Settings. Go to Account > Two-step verification. Tap Turn on and create a six-digit PIN. Add an email address you can access. Don't skip this step.

Forgot your PIN?

With an email on file: tap Forgot PIN? on the PIN screen and choose to get a reset link by email. Follow the link to turn off two-step verification, then set a new PIN.

Without an email: you'll have to wait before WhatsApp lets you reset the account. The waiting period lasts several days, and during that time you can't get in with the registration code alone.

This is why the email step matters so much.

Got a Code You Didn't Ask For?

If a WhatsApp registration code lands on your phone and you didn't request it, someone has entered your number in WhatsApp on their device. Sometimes it's a typo. Sometimes it's an attempt to take over your account.

Never share the code with anyone, even if the message seems to come from a friend or "WhatsApp Support."

Turn on two-step verification if you haven't already. Without your PIN, a stolen registration code isn't enough.

Using a Separate Number for WhatsApp

Some people prefer not to tie WhatsApp to their personal number: for a work account, a second profile, or privacy on a new device. WhatsApp only accepts supported numbers, so the number has to be a real mobile line, not VoIP.

Tiger SMS issues non-VoIP numbers from live operator SIM cards, so they're mobile numbers rather than the VoIP type WhatsApp doesn't support. Here's how it works:

1. Sign up at Tiger SMS with your email and top up your balance.

2. Choose WhatsApp as the service and pick a country with numbers available.

3. Enter the number in WhatsApp and request the code by SMS.

4. The six-digit code appears in your Tiger SMS account, usually within a minute or two.

5. If no code arrives, cancel the number and the money goes back to your balance.

A standard number receives one SMS. If you think you'll need more than one code, choose a number marked as multi-SMS when you buy.

The step you shouldn't skip: link your email

A temporary number gets you through registration, but it won't receive a new code months from now. So set up an email fallback right after you're in:

Go to Settings > Account > Two-step verification, turn it on, create a PIN, and add your email. Also check Settings > Account > Email address and make sure your email is added and verified.

WhatsApp's Help Center says that when you re-register your number, you can get the code by email if you added your email in settings, during registration, or during two-step verification setup. That keeps your account reachable without the original number.

FAQ

What is 6 digit code for WhatsApp if I never set a PIN?

Then it's the registration code. WhatsApp sends it to your number by SMS or call. You only need a PIN if you turned on two-step verification.

Can I find my registration code in WhatsApp settings?

No. It's sent fresh each time you register. If you lost it, request a new one by SMS or call.

Is the WhatsApp PIN the same as my phone's unlock code?

No. The WhatsApp PIN is separate and only used inside WhatsApp.

Can I log in to WhatsApp with just my email?

No. You still need a phone number to create an account. An email address you've linked can be used to receive the code when you register your number again.

Why does WhatsApp keep asking for my PIN?

It's a reminder built into two-step verification, designed to help you remember the PIN. If you don't reset it, the reminder appears about once a week.

Bottom Line

So, what is the 6 digit code for WhatsApp? It's either the registration code it sends by SMS or call, or the two-step verification PIN you created yourself. If it shows up right after you enter your number, check your messages. If it shows up afterward, it's your PIN. Whatever number you register with, turn on two-step verification and add an email, so you can still get back in later. If you need a separate number for WhatsApp, Tiger SMS gives you a non-VoIP mobile number for registration, and if the code doesn't arrive, you get your money back.