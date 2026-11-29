You're creating a Gmail account or adding a phone to your Google profile, you enter your number, and Google answers with one short line: "This phone number cannot be used for verification." No code, no explanation, no button to appeal.

The message is frustrating because it hides the reason. The good news is that there are only a handful of reasons behind it, and each one has a clear fix. This guide walks through what triggers the error, how to tell which cause applies to you, and what to do so the next attempt goes through.

What the Error Actually Means

Google phone verification starts with a check of the number before any code goes out. Google looks at the number's type, its history with Google accounts, and the context of your request: device, network, location, and how many tries you've made. If anything in that picture looks risky, Google refuses to send the SMS and shows this error instead.

So "this phone number cannot be used for verification" doesn't mean your number is broken. It means Google won't trust it right now, for this request.

You'll see the same wording in a few places:

when you sign up for a new Gmail account;

when Google asks you to verify an existing account after a suspicious login;

when you add a recovery number in your Google Account settings;

in other Google sign-in flows that ask for a phone number.

The Most Common Causes

1. The number is linked to too many accounts

Google limits how many accounts can be verified with one number. If you've already used it for several Gmail addresses, or if it's a shared family or work number, Google stops accepting it. A related message, "This phone number has been used too many times," points to the same cause and is one of the most frequent versions of the problem.

2. It's a VoIP or virtual number from an app

Numbers from internet calling apps, such as Google Voice, TextNow, and most free "second line" services, are often rejected. Google can see the line type in carrier records, and VoIP lines are a common tool for mass account creation. Ironically, a Google Voice number won't help you verify a new Google account either.

3. The number is public or recycled

Numbers from free "receive SMS online" sites are shared by thousands of people. Google has seen them over and over and treats them as burned. The same applies to old prepaid numbers that a carrier gave to you after someone else stopped using them.

4. Too many attempts in a short time

If you've requested codes again and again within an hour, Google may block the number or your device temporarily. The more you retry, the longer the block can last.

5. Your device or network looks suspicious

Google doesn't only check the number. A fresh browser with no history, a VPN exit node used by many people, or a country mismatch between your IP and the number can all tip the decision against you, even when the number itself is fine.

How to Tell Which Cause Applies

Ask yourself a few quick questions:

Have you used this number on other Google accounts? If yes, cause 1 is likely.

Did the number come from a calling app or a free website? Then it's probably cause 2 or 3. A free carrier lookup will show whether the line is VoIP.

Did you hit "Send code" many times? That's cause 4.

Are you on a VPN, a public Wi-Fi, or a brand-new device? Cause 5 may be adding to the problem.

Often it's a mix: a heavily used number plus a VPN plus several retries.

How to Fix "This Phone Number Cannot Be Used for Verification"

Work through these steps in order. The first ones cost nothing.

Step 1: Stop and wait

If you've been retrying, stop. Give it at least several hours, ideally a full day, before trying again with the same number. Rapid retries are the fastest way to turn a temporary refusal into a longer block.

Step 2: Clean up your connection

Turn off your VPN or proxy, or switch to a server in the same country as your phone number. Use your normal home or mobile connection instead of public Wi-Fi. If you can, try from a device and browser you already use for Google, not a fresh incognito window.

Step 3: Try from a different entry point

Sometimes the check is stricter in one flow than another. If the browser keeps failing, try creating the account in the Gmail app on your phone, or through the setup screen of an Android device. Some users also get through by skipping the optional phone step during signup and adding a number later from account settings.

Step 4: Use a number Google hasn't seen

If your number is linked to too many accounts, waiting won't fix it. You need a different number, and it has to be one Google will trust: a real mobile line, not VoIP, not shared, and not already used for Google.

This is where an SMS activation service helps. Tiger SMS issues non-VoIP numbers from live operator SIM cards, so they show up as regular mobile lines, and each one is sold privately to you. Nobody else sees the code.

How to use it for Google:

1) Sign up at Tiger SMS with your email and top up your balance.

2) Choose Google as the service, then pick a country with numbers available.

3) Enter the number on the Google verification screen and request the code.

4) The SMS usually appears in your dashboard within a minute or two.

If Google still refuses the number or no code arrives, cancel it. The money goes back to your balance, and you can try a number from another country.

Match the country to your connection where possible. If you pick a UK number while browsing from the US, a VPN set to the UK makes the request look more consistent.

Step 5: Secure the account immediately

A temporary number is meant for registration: a standard one receives one code, and numbers with multi-SMS support are marked at purchase. Either way, it's not a recovery number you can count on months later. As soon as you're in:

add a recovery email you control;

set a strong, unique password;

turn on 2-Step Verification with an authenticator app or passkey;

add your personal number later if you're comfortable with that.

What Not to Do

Don't use free public numbers. Even if a code comes through, anyone on that website can read it and take over the account.

Don't spam the "Send code" button. Each failed try makes the next one harder.

Don't buy cheap VoIP numbers in bulk. Google filters them out, and you'll get the same error.

Don't keep switching VPN countries mid-signup. Jumping between locations looks exactly like the behavior Google is trying to stop.

FAQ

1) How long does the block last?

Google doesn't publish exact limits. A block caused by too many attempts often clears within a day. A block caused by too many linked accounts usually doesn't clear on its own, so a new number is the real fix.

2) Why does it say "this phone number has been used too many times"?

The number is already linked to the maximum number of Google accounts, or it's a shared number many people have used. Remove it from accounts you no longer need, or verify with a different mobile number.

3) Can I create a Gmail account without a phone number at all?

Sometimes Google lets you skip the phone step, especially in the mobile app or on a trusted device. It depends on how risky the signup looks, so it's not guaranteed.

4) Will a Google Voice number work?

Usually not for creating a new Google account. Google Voice numbers are VoIP and are often rejected in this flow.

5) Is a paid activation number safe for my Google account?

For signup, yes, as long as it's a private number and you add your own recovery options right after. Don't keep it as your only recovery method.

Bottom Line

"This phone number cannot be used for verification" is Google saying it doesn't trust the number, the context, or both. Stop retrying, clean up your connection, and try a different entry point first. If the number is simply overused or VoIP, you need a fresh mobile line Google hasn't seen. Tiger SMS gives you a private non-VoIP number for Google verification, and if the code doesn't come, you get your money back.