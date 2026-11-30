Some apps and services ask for a Vietnamese number when you register, or work best with one if your account is set up for Vietnam. To get through that step, you need two things: a Vietnam phone number that can receive an SMS, and the right format to type it into the signup form.

This guide covers the Vietnam country code, how a Vietnamese phone number is built, the mobile prefixes in use today, and how to get a +84 number for verification without a Vietnamese SIM card.

Vietnam Country Code: +84

The Vietnam country code is +84, according to the Vietnamese numbering plan summary on Wikipedia. Whenever a form asks for a country, Vietnam appears as "+84" or "Vietnam (+84)". You'll also see it written as "84 country code" or "country code 84". They all mean the same thing.

A few related terms people search for:

Vietnam phone code and Vietnam calling code both refer to +84.

International access code from Vietnam is 00.

Trunk prefix inside Vietnam is 0. It's used when a number is written for domestic use and dropped in international format.

Vietnamese Phone Number Format

Vietnamese numbers are written with a leading 0 inside the country. In international format, the 0 is replaced with +84.

There are two main kinds of numbers:

Type Domestic format International format Mobile 09x xxx xxxx, or 03x, 05x, 07x, 08x +84 9x xxx xxxx Landline 02xx xxx xxxx +84 2xx xxx xxxx

Both mobile and landline numbers have 10 digits in domestic format, including the leading 0.

Mobile numbers

A Vietnamese mobile number starts with 0 followed by 3, 5, 7, 8, or 9. Typical prefixes look like 03x, 05x, 07x, 08x, and 09x. For SMS verification, this is the type you need. People searching for "mobile number Vietnam" usually want exactly this pattern.

Landline numbers and Vietnam area codes

Landlines start with 02 followed by the area code. Area codes have two or three digits. Two of the most common are 24 for Hanoi and 28 for Ho Chi Minh City, so a Hanoi landline written internationally starts with +84 24.

Landlines are not meant for SMS codes, so a Vietnam area code number won't help you with a signup that sends a text.

Why Old Vietnamese Mobile Numbers Look Different

If you've seen a Vietnamese mobile number with 11 digits and a prefix like 016x, it's out of date.

In 2018, Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications moved all 11-digit mobile numbers to 10 digits. Numbers with the prefixes 012x, 016x, 018x, and 019x were converted to 03x, 05x, 07x, and 08x. The official switch began on September 15, 2018. Existing 10-digit numbers starting with 09x were not affected.

So if a form rejects a Vietnamese number, check that it's in the current 10-digit format.

Vietnamese Mobile Operators

Vietnamese mobile numbers are issued by several networks. The operators listed in the 2018 numbering change notice to the ITU include VNPT (VinaPhone), Viettel, MobiFone, Vietnamobile, Gmobile, and Itelecom.

During the 2018 change, each operator's old 11-digit numbers moved to a new two-digit prefix. According to Vietnamese state media, the last seven digits of most numbers stayed the same.

For verification, the operator rarely matters. What matters is that the number is a real mobile line in the current format.

Vietnam Phone Number Format: Three Ways to Write It

Format Pattern Domestic 09X XXX XXXX International with plus +84 9X XXX XXXX International without plus 849XXXXXXXX

These are three ways to write the same mobile number. Only the way the country is shown changes.

How to Enter a +84 Number in a Signup Form

Mixing up formats is an easy way to get an "invalid number" error. Follow these rules:

Pick Vietnam (+84) in the country list if the form has one. Drop the leading 0. Type 9X XXX XXXX, not 09X XXX XXXX. Don't type 84 twice. If the number is written as 849XXXXXXXX and +84 is already selected, enter only what comes after 84. Use +84 at the start if there's a single field and no country selector. Remove spaces if the form doesn't accept them.

How to Get a +84 Number for Verification

You don't need to live in Vietnam or buy a local SIM card to receive a code on a Vietnamese number. A temporary number from an SMS activation service is enough for registration.

Tiger SMS issues non-VoIP numbers from live operator SIM cards, and Vietnam is in its country list. Here's how to get one:

1) Create an account. Sign-up only asks for an email address.

2) Top up your balance. Bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency are accepted.

3) Choose the service, then Vietnam. Pick the app or site you're registering on, select Vietnam as the country, and check the current price and availability for that service.

4) Enter the number in the signup form. Use the format rules above.

5) Get the code. It usually arrives in your Tiger SMS account within a minute or two.

No code? Cancel. If the SMS doesn't come, cancel the number and the money goes back to your balance. You only pay for SMS you actually receive.

Before you buy

One SMS by default. A standard number receives one SMS from the service you picked. If you expect more than one code, choose a number marked as multi-SMS when you buy.

Match your location. If you're not in Vietnam, Tiger SMS recommends using a VPN set to the number's country, since some services compare your number's country with your IP address.

Secure the account afterward. A temporary number won't be yours for long. Add your own email and an authenticator app after you register, so you don't depend on the number later.

Why a Vietnamese Number Might Be Rejected

Even in the right format, a +84 number can be refused. Common reasons:

It's a landline. Numbers starting with 02 aren't for SMS codes.

It's an old 11-digit number. Those were converted to 10 digits in 2018.

It's VoIP. Many services reject internet-based numbers.

It's public. Free "receive SMS online" sites share the same numbers with everyone, so services block them and others can read your code.

A private, non-VoIP mobile number in the current format takes care of all four.

FAQ

1) What is the Vietnam country code?

+84. In signup forms it usually appears as Vietnam (+84).

2) How many digits is a Vietnamese phone number?

Ten digits in domestic format, including the leading 0. After +84, it's nine digits.

3) What do Vietnamese mobile numbers start with?

With 0 followed by 3, 5, 7, 8, or 9, such as 03x, 05x, 07x, 08x, or 09x.

4) Can I receive an SMS code on a Vietnamese number from outside Vietnam?

Yes. With a temporary number from an SMS activation service, the code appears in your online account wherever you are.

5) Do I need a Vietnamese ID to get a +84 number on Tiger SMS?

No. Sign-up only asks for an email address.

Bottom Line

The Vietnam country code is +84, and Vietnamese mobile numbers have 10 digits starting with 03, 05, 07, 08, or 09. In a signup form, choose +84 and drop the leading 0. If you need a Vietnam phone number for verification, Tiger SMS gives you a non-VoIP +84 number from a real operator SIM, and if the code doesn't arrive, you get your money back.