AOL Mail still gives you a free @aol.com address, and setting one up takes a few minutes. The part that slows people down is phone verification: during AOL email sign up, you're asked for a mobile number and a code sent to it.

If you search for "create AOL account," this guide walks you through it step by step. It explains the phone verification screen, what to do if the code doesn't arrive, and how to sign up with a separate number if you'd rather not use your own.

What You Need Before You Start

To create an AOL account, have these ready:

A username you want. It becomes the first part of your address, as in [email protected].

A strong password. Use one you don't use anywhere else.

Basic details. The sign-up form asks for account information such as your name and date of birth.

A mobile phone number that can receive a code. AOL sends a verification code to it during sign-up.

How to Create an AOL Account Step by Step

The exact layout of the form can change, but the flow looks like this:

Open the sign-up page. Go to aol.com, select Login/Join, then choose Create an account. Fill in the account information fields. Enter your name, the username you want, a password, and your date of birth. Select Next. AOL moves you to the phone verification step. Enter your mobile phone number. Pick the right country, then type the number. Choose how to receive the code. AOL sends a verification code by text. Its help pages also describe a Get code on WhatsApp option, which only works if that number already has a WhatsApp account. Enter the code. Type it into the field on the page and confirm. Finish the setup. Once the number is verified, your new AOL account is ready and you can sign in to AOL Mail.

If AOL creates account steps that look different on your screen, follow the prompts. The two constants are the account information form and the phone verification step.

Choosing Your AOL Username and Password

Your username is the part people will see every time you email them, so it's worth a minute of thought:

Keep it easy to share. Something you can say out loud or type on a phone without spelling it twice.

Leave out sensitive details. Skip your birth year, full address, or anything you'd use as a security answer.

Have a backup ready. Popular names are often taken, so think of a second option before you start.

Use a password manager. Let it generate and store a long, unique password for the new account.

Why AOL Asks for a Phone Number

During AOL email sign up, the phone number does two jobs:

It verifies the account. A code sent to a real number is a quick check that a person, not a script, is signing up.

It becomes recovery information. AOL's Sign-in Helper uses recovery details, such as your phone number or an alternate email, to help you get back in if you forget your password.

That second job matters later. If the number on file is one you no longer have, recovering the account gets harder.

If the AOL Verification Code Doesn't Arrive

Work through these checks before you request another code:

Re-enter the number. AOL's own troubleshooting starts here: typos happen, so check every digit and the country.

Check the WhatsApp option. If you chose WhatsApp but don't see the code, make sure the number you entered is the one your WhatsApp account uses. If you don't have WhatsApp on that number, choose another way to get the code.

Look in filtered messages. On iPhone and Android, codes from unknown senders can land in a spam or filtered folder.

Wait before resending. Requesting codes again and again can slow things down.

If none of that helps, the number itself may be the problem. Some numbers, such as VoIP lines from calling apps, are refused by many sign-up forms.

How to Sign Up for AOL With a Separate Number

You might not want to give AOL your personal number: for a work inbox, a second address, or simply to keep your number out of another database. In that case, you can verify the account with a temporary number.

Tiger SMS has AOL in its list of services and issues non-VoIP numbers from live operator SIM cards. Here's how to use one for AOL:

1. Sign up at Tiger SMS. Registration only needs an email address.

2. Top up your balance. Bank cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency are accepted.

3. Choose AOL and a country. Select AOL as the service, then pick a country with numbers available.

4. Enter the number on the AOL verification screen. Make sure the country on the AOL form matches the number's country.

5. Get the code. It usually arrives in your Tiger SMS account within a minute or two. Type it into AOL to finish.

6. No code? Cancel. If the SMS doesn't come, cancel the number and the money goes back to your balance. You only pay for SMS you actually receive.

A standard number receives one SMS. If you expect more than one code, choose a number marked as multi-SMS when you buy.

Secure Your New AOL Account Right Away

A temporary number gets you through sign-up, but it won't be there months from now. So before you start using the inbox, update your security settings:

Turn on 2-step verification with an authenticator app. AOL supports 2-step verification by phone or by authenticator app. With a temporary number, choose the authenticator app.

Add an alternate email. It gives the Sign-in Helper another way to confirm it's you.

Keep recovery info up to date. AOL's help center reminds users to keep a new account's recovery info current. If you later want a permanent phone number on file, add your own.

Create AOL Account: Common Questions

Is AOL Mail free?

Yes. A standard AOL Mail account with an @aol.com address is free. AOL also sells paid plans, but you don't need one to get an email address.

Can I create an AOL account without a phone number?

The sign-up flow asks for a mobile number to verify the account. If you don't want to use your own, a temporary number from an SMS activation service can receive the code for you.

Can I get the AOL code on WhatsApp instead of SMS?

AOL's help pages describe a WhatsApp option during sign-up. It only works if the number you enter already has a WhatsApp account. Otherwise, use the text message option.

What happens if I lose access to the number I signed up with?

Recovery becomes harder, because the Sign-in Helper relies on your recovery details. That's why it's worth adding an alternate email and an authenticator app right after you create the account.

How long does AOL email sign up take?

Usually a few minutes, most of it filling in the form and waiting for the code.

Bottom Line

To create an AOL account, fill in the account information form, enter a mobile number, and type in the verification code AOL sends. If the code doesn't come, check the number first, then your filtered messages. If you'd rather not use your personal number, Tiger SMS gives you a non-VoIP number for AOL verification, with your money back if the code doesn't arrive. Whatever number you use, add an alternate email and an authenticator app as soon as you're in.