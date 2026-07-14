Why Keep Your Personal and Business Marketplace Accounts Separate

Plenty of people who shop on marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, or Vinted eventually start selling on them too, and running a growing side business through the same profile you use for personal orders quickly becomes hard to manage. Most marketplaces support a separate business or seller registration, and each one usually asks for its own phone verification. If you would rather not attach your personal line to a public selling profile, a virtual number for marketplace accounts gives you a way to receive the SMS verification code without exposing your main phone. Tiger SMS helps with that specific step.

Quick Answers on Separating Marketplace Accounts

Why keep a personal and a business marketplace profile apart?

A dedicated selling profile keeps your sales records, tax paperwork, and buyer messages away from your private purchase history, which makes bookkeeping and daily use far simpler.

Do marketplaces allow both a personal and a business account?

Many do. eBay prompts you to choose between a personal account and a business account when you register, and Amazon offers a buyer account alongside a seller account. Policies differ by platform, and some require approval before a second registration, so read the rules first.

Why do these platforms ask for a phone number?

Phone verification confirms a genuine contact behind the profile and adds a security layer during sign-in and recovery. Amazon verifies a seller's phone number at registration by sending a six-digit PIN through SMS or a call, and eBay collects a phone number during business sign-up as well.

Can you use a virtual number to receive the code?

In most cases you can receive a marketplace confirmation code on a virtual number. Availability depends on the platform and the country you pick, and each marketplace still expects you to follow its own terms.

Why a Separate Business Profile Makes Sense

The clearest reason is clean records. When private purchases and business sales share one profile, untangling taxable income at the end of the year becomes guesswork. Sellers on eBay often point to this exact problem: mixing personal and business transactions in a single account can create real trouble if a tax authority ever reviews your activity. A distinct selling profile keeps invoices, payouts, and expenses in one place and your personal shopping in another.

Privacy is a second factor. A seller storefront is public-facing, and buyers may see contact details tied to it. Keeping that separate from the number you use for personal logins limits how widely your main line is shared. This is where a dedicated online number for SMS verification is useful: you can confirm the second registration without linking your everyday phone to a visible selling profile.

There is also a practical comfort angle. A busy storefront generates a steady stream of order confirmations, buyer questions, and shipping alerts. Routing those to a profile that is not your personal one keeps promotional and transactional messages from crowding the phone you rely on daily.

Finally, some marketplaces serve specific regions. Shopee and Lazada operate across Southeast Asia, Allegro is central to Poland, Mercado Libre spans Latin America, and platforms like OLX, Vinted, and Subito are common in parts of Europe. Registering on a marketplace tied to another country sometimes calls for a number from that country, and choosing the right country during setup matters.

Users are responsible for following the rules of each platform they register for. Tiger SMS is not responsible for actions users take on third-party services and does not provide refunds if a successfully registered account is later blocked, banned, restricted, reviewed, or limited.

Companies face the same split at a larger scale. A team running storefronts on Amazon, eBay, Mercari, and Facebook Marketplace usually prefers not to tie each registration to an employee's personal phone. Handling verification through dedicated numbers keeps business profiles under the company's control and separate from staff members' private lines. For higher-volume setups, Tiger SMS also offers an API so teams can manage SMS verification across several platforms and countries in a structured way.

How Tiger SMS Helps You Set Up a Separate Account

Tiger SMS is a virtual number service that helps you receive SMS verification codes for online registrations, and it fits neatly into the moment when a marketplace asks you to confirm a phone number for a second profile. Rather than reusing your personal SIM, you select the platform you want to verify and choose a country for the number. If the marketplace you need is not on the list, an "Any service" option exists, though availability is not guaranteed in that case.

The pricing model is straightforward: you are charged only when the SMS actually arrives. Before you pay, Tiger SMS warns you if a chosen platform is unavailable for a particular country, which saves you from committing to a combination that will not work. If the number cannot be used to register as promised, a refund applies. That guarantee covers the registration step itself, not what happens afterward — an account that is successfully created and later restricted by the marketplace falls outside it.

A few practical limits are worth knowing before you start. By default, one number receives one SMS for one platform; if you need a single number to work across several services, contact support first. The number is meant for receiving the verification code during sign-up, so it is not a long-term line and cannot be relied on later for account recovery. You can work through the Tiger SMS website or its Telegram bot, whichever you find easier.

Because this article touches on running more than one profile, it is worth restating that separating accounts is only appropriate for legitimate reasons, such as dividing personal and business activity or managing distinct projects. Each marketplace sets its own rules on multiple registrations — some let you open a business profile directly, while others ask for prior approval — and following those rules is the user's responsibility.

Keeping Buying and Selling Cleanly Apart

Separating your personal shopping from your business selling keeps your finances clearer, your storefront more professional, and your main phone number out of a public profile. Marketplaces generally support this split, and the phone verification step is usually the point where a virtual number helps most. If you want a faster and more private way to receive a marketplace SMS verification code, create a Tiger SMS account, choose your service and country, and start verification in a few minutes. If your team manages several storefronts at once, create an account and contact support to discuss bulk pricing, API access, and the best options for your services and countries.