How to Get an Apple ID Verification Code Without Using Your Phone

Creating a new Apple ID usually means handing over a phone number at some point — Apple uses it to confirm the account is real and, for many setups, as part of two-factor security going forward. Searching how to get an Apple ID verification code without phone is really about not wanting to use a personal number for a new account, not about skipping verification altogether, since Apple doesn't offer a way around that step entirely.

What Apple Actually Verifies at Signup

When you create a new Apple ID, Apple sends a numeric code by SMS to the number entered, confirming it's a real, reachable number before the account is finalized. This is separate from two-factor authentication on an existing Apple ID, which relies on a trusted device rather than a fresh SMS — this guide is specifically about the initial signup code, not about bypassing security on an account you already own.

What a Rented Number Covers, and What It Doesn't

A virtual number used for this is built for one job: receiving that single SMS code during Apple ID creation. It isn't a phone line — it can't make or receive calls — and it isn't reserved to catch a second code later. This distinction matters specifically with Apple, because once an Apple ID is set up with two-factor authentication, later logins rely on a trusted device, not a fresh SMS to the original signup number. A one-time rented number was never meant to serve as that ongoing trusted device, and it can't stand in for one. It's strictly for getting the account created in the first place.

What the New Account Looks Like Afterward

Once the Apple ID is created and phone verification is complete, the account moves into normal setup — signing into services, configuring two-factor authentication with the device itself, and everything else that comes with a working Apple ID. From that point forward, the account's security relies on the device and whatever recovery methods Apple has you set up, not on the number used during the original signup. This is precisely why it's worth treating that number as a one-time key to get through the front door, rather than something the account depends on afterward.

Why This Matters More With Apple Than With Most Apps

Apple's ecosystem leans more heavily on phone numbers for ongoing security than most of the platforms covered in guides like this one. Once two-factor authentication is active, Apple expects verification codes to come through a trusted device already linked to the account — not a fresh SMS to whatever number happens to be handy. This is a deliberate security design, not an oversight, and it's exactly why a rented number's role here is narrower than on apps where the same number might reasonably be expected to handle repeated logins. Understanding that boundary up front avoids a confusing situation later, where someone assumes a number used for initial signup will still work for account recovery months afterward.

Who Sets Up a New Apple ID This Way

This comes up for people setting up a dedicated Apple ID for testing an app before release, developers who need a clean account separate from their personal one for App Store submissions, or anyone creating an account for a secondary device that shouldn't be tied to their primary Apple ID. In each case, the number's involvement begins and ends with that one signup — after that, the new Apple ID operates independently, using its own security setup going forward rather than depending on the original verification number.

Before You Start the Signup

A short checklist keeps Apple ID setup from stalling partway through. Make sure the device you're using is ready to complete the full signup in one sitting, since Apple's process moves through several steps once phone verification is done, and stopping partway can require starting over. Confirm the country selected matches the number being rented — Apple's formatting checks tend to be strict about this. And decide before starting whether this Apple ID needs iCloud storage or App Store purchasing set up immediately, since that affects what you'll be asked for right after verification completes.

Common Problems and Fixes

Problem Likely cause What helps No code arrives Delivery delay on that specific number Wait briefly, then try a different number "This number can't be used" The number was already used for another Apple ID Rent a fresh number Apple asks for a call instead of SMS Some number ranges default to voice after failed attempts Restart signup with a different number Locked out after setup, asking for the original number Two-factor authentication tied to that number, not a fresh code This requires the original setup method, not a new rental Signup stalls mid-process Session timed out before all steps were completed Restart the signup and complete it in one sitting Country mismatch during entry Selected country doesn't match rented number Recheck country before submitting

Step-by-Step: Verifying a New Apple ID

Start creating a new Apple ID and reach the phone verification step. Enter the number, formatted with the correct country code. Apple sends a numeric code by SMS. The code appears in your rental dashboard within seconds. Enter the code into the Apple ID setup screen to complete verification.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you really get an Apple ID verification code without phone entirely?

Not entirely — Apple requires a number to verify a new account. What a virtual number avoids is using your personal line for that step.

Does a rented number work for Apple's two-factor authentication after setup?

No. Two-factor authentication after account creation relies on a trusted device, not a one-time SMS number, so this only applies to the initial signup step.

Why did Apple ask for a phone call instead of a text?

This happens on certain number ranges after repeated attempts. Restarting the signup with a different number usually restores the SMS option.

What if the number shows as already used?

That means it verified another Apple ID before. A fresh number resolves it right away.

Is using a virtual number for a new Apple ID against Apple's rules?

Apple doesn't check where a number came from — if the SMS code arrives and verifies, the signup proceeds the same as with any other number.

Can this help if I'm locked out of an existing Apple ID?

No — account recovery on an existing Apple ID relies on trusted devices or recovery methods already tied to that account, not a new number rented for a fresh signup.

Why does Apple rely on trusted devices instead of SMS after setup?

It's a deliberate security choice — a device you already own and control is considered a stronger factor than a number that could, in theory, be reassigned to someone else later.

Is this suitable for setting up a developer or testing Apple ID?

Yes — this is one of the more common reasons people set up a fresh Apple ID this way, since it keeps a test or development account cleanly separate from a personal one.

Does the country of the number matter for Apple ID signup?

Yes — Apple checks the number's format against the country selected during signup, so a mismatch there can cause the code to fail before it's even sent.

What should I do if Apple ID setup stalls after the code is entered correctly?

Restarting the signup from the beginning usually resolves it, since a stalled session after a correct code is typically a timing issue rather than a problem with the number itself.

Can I use the same rented number for a second Apple ID later on?

It's not designed for that. Apple is likely to flag a number reused for multiple signups, so a fresh number for each new Apple ID is the more reliable approach.

Does Apple treat a rented number any differently at the moment of signup?

No — Apple's system checks whether the SMS code was delivered and entered correctly, not where the number came from, so a rented number verifies the same way a personal one would.

Bottom Line

Getting past Apple ID phone verification without your personal number comes down to one clear step: receiving a single SMS code at signup. It's worth remembering that this only covers account creation — a rented number was never meant to replace the trusted-device security Apple relies on afterward.