A lot of platforms — American marketplaces, certain banking apps, some social networks — either require or strongly prefer a US phone number during signup, regardless of where the user actually is. If you're outside the United States and don't have a US carrier plan, that requirement can stop a signup cold. A rented US virtual number solves exactly this, without needing US residency, a US bank account, or a physical SIM.

Why Platforms Ask for a US Number Specifically

Some services restrict registration to numbers from supported countries for fraud-prevention reasons; others simply weren't built with international number formats in mind and reject anything that doesn't match a US pattern. Either way, the practical result is the same: without a US-registered number, the signup form won't move past the phone verification step.

How to Get a US Number for Verification

Sign up on a virtual number platform Tiger SMS and add funds — pricing is per number, not a monthly plan. Select United States as the country. Select the specific service you're verifying (a marketplace, a messaging app, a financial tool) — availability and price can vary by service, since some platforms are stricter about number history than others. Copy the assigned number into the signup form exactly as provided, typically in standard US format. Check your dashboard for the incoming SMS, which usually arrives within seconds to a couple of minutes. Enter the code and finish the signup.

No US SIM, no roaming charges, and no need to actually be in the country.

What a US Virtual Number Is Good For

Signing up for US-only platforms while located anywhere else in the world.

Testing how a US audience experiences a signup or notification flow, without provisioning a physical US SIM for QA.

Keeping a personal number private on a US platform you'll only use occasionally.

Businesses expanding into the US market that need a US contact number for customer-facing verification, without setting up a full US phone plan immediately.

US Number vs. Other Countries: What Changes

Factor US number Numbers from other countries Platform acceptance Broadest — most global platforms default to accepting US numbers Varies significantly by platform and country Typical demand High, since it's the most requested country Lower for less commonly requested countries Price Often mid-range, depending on the specific service being verified Can be cheaper or pricier depending on carrier availability Format Standard 10-digit NANP format Formats vary by country

Because US numbers are the most requested category across almost every rental platform, availability tends to be strong, but it's still worth confirming the specific service you need is listed before paying — not every US number works for every platform, since some services apply additional checks beyond just the country code.

Common Reasons a US Number Verification Fails

The specific service isn't actually supported for that number, even though the country is listed generally — always check service-specific availability, not just country availability.

The number was recently used for the same service by someone else, triggering an "already registered" block on stricter platforms.

The rental expired before the code arrived, usually because the signup form was opened well before renting the number.

The platform requires additional identity verification beyond the SMS code, which a phone number alone can't resolve.

A Note on What a US Number Doesn't Do

A US virtual number gets you past a phone verification step — it doesn't make a platform believe you're physically located in the US for services that check IP address, billing address, or device location as part of their verification. For platforms that only check the phone number format and send an SMS, a US virtual number is sufficient; for platforms layering in location or billing checks, it solves only one piece of a larger requirement.

Choosing a Reliable Source for a US Number

Confirm the exact target service is listed as supported, not just "United States" as a country.

Check for fast, dashboard-visible SMS delivery — a slow code often means a timed-out signup form.

Look for a provider with an active US number pool, since demand is high and thin pools lead to numbers running out at peak times.

Prefer per-number pricing so you're not paying for a subscription when a single verification is all you need.

US Number Formats and Area Codes

US numbers follow the standard 10-digit NANP (North American Numbering Plan) format, split into a 3-digit area code and a 7-digit local number. Some rental platforms let you filter by area code if a signup form specifically expects a number matching a certain city or region — useful for platforms that cross-check area code against a claimed location, though most verification-only flows just need a valid US number without checking the specific area code at all.

Multiple US Numbers for Multiple Accounts

Businesses expanding into US markets, or agencies managing several US-facing accounts on the same platform, often need more than one US number simultaneously. Because rentals are independent of each other, there's no limit tied to a single personal identity the way there is with a personal SIM plan — each account gets its own fresh rental, verified separately, without needing separate physical lines or carrier contracts.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) Do I need a US billing address to rent a US virtual number? No — renting the number itself doesn't require any US address or billing detail; that requirement only comes up if the target platform separately checks billing information beyond the phone verification step.

2) Will a US virtual number work for SMS-based two-factor authentication long-term? Rented numbers are built for a single verification window, not ongoing two-factor use — if a platform will need to text that number repeatedly over weeks or months, a persistent number (personal SIM, VoIP plan, or similar) is the better fit than a short-term rental.

3) Can I get a US number instantly, any time of day? Availability is generally continuous since providers maintain active pools, though very high-demand service combinations can occasionally run low during peak usage — checking availability before paying avoids any surprise.

US Numbers for International Businesses

Companies based outside the US that want to appear more accessible to a US customer base — a support line, a booking confirmation number, a US-facing contact point — often start with a rented US number before committing to a full US-based phone system. It's a low-cost way to test demand or run a pilot before investing in permanent US telecom infrastructure.

Bottom Line

Needing a US phone number doesn't require being in the US or owning a US SIM card — a rented virtual number handles the verification step in under a minute, as long as the country-service combination is confirmed as available before you commit funds.