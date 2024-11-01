Buy Instagram Virtual Phone Number for Registration

EN
Instagram
How to Set Up an Instagram Account Without Using a SIM Card

With over 500 million daily active users in 2025, Instagram stands among the top global social platforms. Its massive audience makes it a valuable resource for digital entrepreneurs and online brands. If you're looking to log into Instagram without relying on a physical SIM card, this guide will walk you through the simple steps to do just that—quickly and securely

How to Buy Virtual Number For Instagram Verification Without Needing a Physical SIM Card

If you want to verify your Instagram account without sharing your personal phone number or using a physical SIM card, TIGER SMS offers an easy and secure solution. The service lets you quickly get a temporary virtual number for verification, keeping your privacy intact. It's not just great for Instagram but works well with other digital platforms too, providing a smooth and private verification process

Step-by-Step Guide to Get Started with TIGER SMS

Step 1

Create an Account and Add Funds

Begin by establishing a user profile on the TIGER SMS platform. Upon successful registration, deposit funds into your account to gain access to a wide range of virtual numbers designed to accommodate various verification requirements

Step 2

Select Your Country and Service

Explore the list of available countries and choose the one that best aligns with your intended use

Step 3

Acquire Your Virtual Number

Proceed by selecting your preferred number and clicking on the “Buy” option. The chosen number will then appear within the “Active Phones” section of your dashboard, ready for immediate utilization

Step 4

Apply the Number for Instagram Verification

Copy the acquired virtual number and enter it into the designated phone number field when registering or verifying your Instagram account

Step 5

Access Your Verification Code

Once Instagram sends a verification message, return to your TIGER SMS interface. The confirmation code will be clearly displayed adjacent to the corresponding active number for your convenience

Bonus

If your SMS code doesn’t arrive within 20 minutes, your balance will be automatically refunded—no questions asked. You only pay for successfully received messages

Advantages of Virtual Numbers:

Ideal for Short-Term Usage

Digital or virtual numbers serve as an excellent resource for temporary communication needs. Easily accessible and disposable, they offer an efficient solution for those seeking to maintain the confidentiality of their primary contact information. Whether registering for a new service or verifying a time-bound project, virtual numbers eliminate long-term obligations while fulfilling immediate requirements.

Worldwide Reach with Local Advantage

Virtual numbers are available with an extensive range of international area codes, enabling users to establish a localized presence regardless of their actual location. This feature is especially advantageous for global enterprises and frequent travelers, as it ensures seamless reception of verification messages and facilitates efficient Instagram account management from virtually anywhere

Improved Privacy and Data Protection

Utilizing a virtual number to verify an Instagram account provides an effective means of safeguarding personal contact information. By creating a buffer between your real number and external platforms, it significantly minimizes the risk of unsolicited communications, potential data breaches, and unauthorized intrusions. Additionally, virtual numbers can be modified or deactivated at will, without disrupting your primary communication channels

Efficient Oversight of Multiple Profiles

Virtual numbers greatly simplify the process of handling numerous Instagram accounts. Instead of managing several physical devices or SIM cards, a distinct virtual number can be allocated to each profile. This method streamlines authentication procedures and proves particularly beneficial for organizations that oversee several social media identities concurrently

Conclusion

Employing a virtual number for Instagram account setup enhances control over your digital footprint. It offers superior privacy, improved security, and a more organized approach to managing multiple profiles, ultimately enriching your digital experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are new numbers added?

Information regarding the availability of new virtual numbers for countries such as Thailand, England, the United States, Malaysia, and Germany can be monitored via the official Telegram bot @TigerSMSofficial_bot. This channel provides timely updates to assist users in accessing the latest number inventory

I used multiple numbers, but none of them received a message

We are unable to guarantee a 100% SMS delivery rate for every purchased number. Various service algorithms may block the delivery of messages to temporary numbers for a range of reasons. In some cases, it may take up to 15-20 attempts to receive a single successful message, which is a typical scenario for platforms such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and several other services.  To increase the likelihood of successful message delivery, consider the following strategies:
  • Continuously attempt to use new numbers
  • Experiment with numbers from different countries (those recommended on the homepage)
  • Change your IP address by utilizing a VPN service and selecting an appropriate location
  • Log out of other active accounts on the service from your device

What is a virtual number?

A virtual number is a telecommunication resource hosted in the cloud, not tied to a physical SIM card or device, and independent of any fixed geographic location. Its primary functionality lies in its ability to receive SMS messages, including OTPs and activation codes, although it cannot send outgoing messages

How does the system for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers work?

The service for receiving SMS messages on virtual numbers operates through a combination of proprietary equipment and software. We utilize our own infrastructure to manage SIM cards, alongside custom software designed to facilitate the allocation of mobile numbers to clients for message reception. When a customer sends an SMS to a designated mobile number, the message is first received by the corresponding SIM card. Subsequently, our software processes and displays the message within the interface of our service

The desired service is not available. Which number should I purchase to receive the code?

If the specific service you are trying to activate is not displayed, select the option labeled "Any Other" and choose a suitable country from the list provided. You may then proceed to purchase a number and use it to complete the registration process for your desired service