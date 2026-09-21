Free numbers for AliExpress
Below are the countries whose numbers received AliExpress codes. The numbers are public: everyone who opens the page sees the code.
Countries 1 Last SMS 1 hour ago
These numbers are shared by everyone. The page is open to anyone, so a code you request here may well be read by a stranger, and the account behind it will never be only yours.
Countries where AliExpress codes arrived 1
The list is built from messages that really arrived on our public numbers. It is recalculated every night, so the countries change.
Free numbers for other services
Frequently Asked Questions
Pick a country from the list above, open its page and take any number. No sign-up is needed: messages with AliExpress codes are shown right on the number page.
AliExpress codes arrived on numbers from these countries: United States. The list is built from real messages and is updated every night.
No. The number is public: any visitor to the page sees the AliExpress code, and you will not be able to recover such an account later. For an account that matters, take a private number — it is yours and nobody else's.
Most often the number has already been used to sign up for AliExpress, so the service rejects it. Try a number from another country in the list above, or take a private one — the code is guaranteed to arrive there.
Need a number nobody else can see?
A private number from Tiger SMS costs a few cents, works once and belongs only to you. The free ones stay right here for whenever you just want to try something out.