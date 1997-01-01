Virtual Numbers for Registering Google, Gmail, YouTube Accounts

Many users need to create multiple Google accounts — for different projects, test YouTube channels, separate work or personal email inboxes. However, Google's system has become much stricter in recent years: algorithms quickly detect suspicious patterns and block profiles, sometimes even without obvious violations. In this article, we’ll break down exactly how Google tracks and bans multi-accounts, which factors most often lead to blocks, and how to minimize the risks. Special attention will be given to the role of virtual numbers and how the TIGER SMS service helps solve verification issues without extra hassle.

How Google Detects and Blocks Multi-Accounts

Google uses a multi-layered protection system based on artificial intelligence and analysis of a huge number of signals. Here are the key mechanisms in use as of 2026:

Device and browser fingerprints — Google collects data on screen resolution, installed fonts, extensions, WebGL version, Canvas fingerprint, WebRTC, and other parameters. If several accounts have identical or very similar fingerprints — the system links them as belonging to one person.

IP addresses and geolocation — Constant logins from the same IP (especially datacenter or frequently changing ones) or a mismatch between the IP location and the phone number is a red flag. Even using a VPN without high-quality residential/mobile proxies often raises suspicions.

Behavioral analysis — Typing speed, mouse movements, frequency and type of actions (mass views, comments, video uploads), activity times — all of this is compared to typical real-user behavior. Sudden activity spikes or templated actions look like automation.

Linked accounts — If one profile is blocked (e.g., for a YouTube violation), Google can automatically check and block related accounts based on shared signals: device, IP, payment methods, cookies, and even indirect correlations.

Phone verification limits — One number usually allows verification of only 2–4 accounts (sometimes fewer). After exceeding the limit, the number gets blacklisted for new registrations.

These mechanisms work together: one suspicious signal might go unnoticed, but a combination of 3–4 almost guarantees a check, additional verification request, or direct block.

Reasons for Bans and Their Consequences

Blocks can happen in several scenarios:

Mass account creation without pauses and signal diversity.

Using one device/IP for dozens of profiles.

Content policy violations (spam, prohibited materials, even mistaken AI-generated content flagged as CSAM).

Attempts to evade previous bans (ban evasion).

Abnormal activity: sudden spikes in views/subscriptions, mass mailing, identical comments.

The consequences are harsh: full access to Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Photos, and other services is lost. Appeals are often automatically rejected, and recovery is possible only in rare cases after long correspondence. For businesses or content creators, this can mean losing months of work, monetization income, and ad accounts.

How to Minimize Ban Risks

To manage multiple accounts without constant fear of bans, use a comprehensive approach:

Use anti-detect browsers — they create fully isolated profiles with unique fingerprints, cookies, User-Agent, Canvas/WebGL, and other parameters. Each account appears as a separate real user on a separate device.

Work through high-quality proxies — preferably residential or mobile from the target country. Avoid free VPNs and datacenter IPs — they are almost always flagged.

Imitate natural behavior — take pauses between actions, warm up new accounts (watch videos, search, natural navigation), don’t create more than 1–2 accounts per day from one profile.

Use different recovery data — alternate emails, unique numbers for verification.

Warm up accounts gradually — start with minimal activity and increase volume over time.

Verify using disposable virtual numbers — this removes the main limitation and increases anonymity.

Following these rules allows legal management of multiple profiles — e.g., a separate channel for each content direction, test accounts for advertising, or different inboxes for projects.

How TIGER SMS Helps with Verification

The TIGER SMS service provides virtual numbers specifically for such tasks — fast and anonymous verification on Google, Gmail, and YouTube.

Get a number for registration by following these steps:

1. Go to TIGER SMS

Register using your email (quick and no extra personal data required).

2. Top up your balance

Use any convenient method (card, crypto, e-wallet).