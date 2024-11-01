Software for Mass Registration of Instagram Accounts – Instaprox

Instaprox is software for mass registration of Instagram accounts or, as it is also called (mass account creator / Instagram account farmer / account registrar), mainly used for marketing, traffic arbitrage, and account resale. Using the promo code

TIGER SMS — Best virtual numbers for automation and mass registration

For tools like Instaprox (mass account creator), a key success factor is stable and uninterrupted SMS verification. Without a reliable source of numbers, any automation fails.

TIGER SMS is an SMS service that solves exactly this task. We provide high-quality virtual numbers with API support for full integration into your workflow, whether it’s mass registration of Instagram accounts, traffic arbitrage, or creating accounts for marketing.

Main purposes of using such software:

1) Account farming for further use / resale

Hundreds/thousands of “warm” (aged) accounts are created that look real: with an avatar, posts, stories, following 50–200 people, likes, etc. Then they are sold on marketplaces (such as AccsMarket, PlayerUp, Telegram channels) for $0.5–5 per account depending on age and trust.

2) Mass Direct messaging (DM spam / direct spam)

Account farms are used to send thousands of messages with advertising, links to Telegram channels, crypto/betting/offers, adult, etc. One main account can “control” 50–200 farm accounts to avoid bans.

3) Boosting activity for “warming up” and bypassing limits

Bots from farm accounts like posts, view stories (masslooking), comment, follow/unfollow (massfollow/unfollow) on target accounts to increase reach, engagement, and trust of the main profile. Instagram in 2026 strongly evaluates “natural” activity from different IPs/devices.

4) Traffic arbitrage and CPA marketing

Accounts are registered for specific offers (gambling, nutra, crypto, dating, adult), traffic is driven to landing pages/apps, monetized through affiliate programs. One “live” account can bring $10–100 per day if properly configured.

5) Creating networks for advertising / bots / SMM agencies

SMM specialists and agencies manage dozens/hundreds of client accounts. Or they create “fake” communities/profiles to promote goods/services (for example, one account per region/niche).

6) Resale of “ready” accounts for verification

Many services sell already registered and warmed-up accounts specifically for Instagram (for business, advertising, verification in other services).

Instaprox is professional software designed specifically for mass registration of Instagram accounts using virtual numbers.

This software has the following features:

Mass registration and initial setup of Instagram accounts

Centralized management of a large number of accounts

Automation of typical user actions

Flexible system of scenarios and tasks

Configuration of limits and activity time intervals

Support for parallel account operation

Proxy support and connection distribution

Emulation of real user behavior

Multithreading support

Real-time account status monitoring

Action logs and detailed statistics

Account filtering and grouping

Action management at the level of individual accounts

Configuration of delays and random intervals

Error control and task retries

Support for API integrations and external services

High stability during long-term operation

Multi-window mode support

Customization for business tasks

Focus on process transparency and clear status visibility

The software is also has multiple language settings and constantly updated and new useful features are added.

How to mass register Instagram accounts using software and virtual numbers

1) You need to purchase the software and install it on a PC for further configuration

2) Register on the TIGER SMS temporary virtual number service to get an API key for integration into the software

3) Open the software, go to the “Register” tab – Services

4) Select the TIGER SMS service and add the API key that you can find in your personal account on the TIGER SMS website, then click the “Save” button.

5) Click on Proxy and add the proxy through which we will work; proxy format is SOCKS5.

6) Now you need to select a country; choose any country you want to start registering with. You can also set the price at which you will purchase numbers.

7) Add a User agent.

8) That’s it — all that remains is to launch the software and start registering Instagram accounts.

Mass registration of Instagram accounts using specialized software (auto-registrars, account farms, mass-creation solutions) remains in demand because it allows you to multiply work volumes where a manual approach becomes too slow, expensive, and inefficient.