Multiple Amazon Accounts with Virtual Numbers

Amazon remains one of the largest online marketplaces globally, attracting sellers, buyers, and business owners who often need multiple accounts to organize different activities effectively.

While managing several accounts is feasible, Amazon enforces strict policies to avoid abuse. This updated 2026 guide explains how to create and manage multiple Amazon accounts safely and in full compliance with their terms.