Step-by-Step Guide How to Create, Recover & Verify an Instagram Account Without a Phone Number in 2026

In 2026, many users prioritize digital privacy and seek ways to engage with Instagram without linking their personal mobile number. This includes content creators handling multiple profiles, businesses managing marketing accounts, and individuals avoiding data tracking across Meta's platforms (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp).

Instagram requests a phone number mainly for enhanced security, two-factor authentication (2FA), spam prevention, and cross-platform identity verification. However, this can lead to unwanted tracking, spam texts, linked accounts under one SIM, or access issues during number changes or international travel.

The good news: you can fully register, verify, and recover accounts without exposing your real phone number. Reputable virtual SMS services provide temporary online numbers that receive verification codes just like a regular SIM—keeping your privacy intact.

Creating a New Instagram Account Without a Personal Phone Number

Setting up an Instagram profile in 2026 without a real SIM is simple, especially by combining email signup with virtual verification when needed.

Step-by-Step Process

1) Launch the Instagram app or go to instagram.com and select "Sign Up" or "Create New Account."