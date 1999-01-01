How to create Baidu account without Chinese number in 2026

Baidu, widely known as China's leading search engine and multifaceted online platform (similar to a blend of Google, cloud storage, and more), usually mandates a mainland Chinese mobile number for account verification. This poses a significant barrier for international users attempting to sign up from abroad.

Fortunately, registration remains feasible without a local Chinese SIM. Baidu offers an alternative pathway tailored for overseas individuals, enabling the use of phone numbers from certain supported nations. If your country's code isn't compatible, acquiring a virtual international number via a reputable VoIP provider presents a practical workaround.

Key Points at a Glance:

International registration is supported for select countries via Baidu's dedicated overseas signup interface.

Proceed directly on the global-friendly registration portal and input a qualifying foreign phone number.

Virtual numbers from reliable services can serve as a substitute when native options fall short.

This approach safeguards your primary contact details and grants seamless entry to Baidu's ecosystem from virtually anywhere.

Can You Really Register Without a Chinese Number?

Yes — and it's still possible in 2026. Baidu officially supports phone registration from select international country codes via its overseas channel (reportedly up to around 150+ countries at times, though the exact list fluctuates and isn't publicly detailed). Numbers from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and many others (e.g., some European codes like Germany +49 have been inconsistent) are typically blocked or unsupported.

If your country's code doesn't appear in the dropdown or fails verification, virtual numbers from supported regions solve the issue reliably — especially when using providers optimized for Chinese platforms.

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering a Baidu Account Without a Chinese Number

Access Baidu's overseas-oriented registration portal (commonly reached via links like passport.baidu.com with overseas parameters, or through services like Baidu Cloud/AI interfaces that redirect to compatible forms). Then follow these steps:

1) Navigate to the official overseas registration page.

2) Choose the appropriate country code from the dropdown and input your international phone number.