How to create Baidu account without Chinese number in 2026
Contents
Can You Really Register Without a Chinese Number?
Step-by-Step Guide to Registering a Baidu Account Without a Chinese Number
How to Get an International Number for Baidu Signup
1) Select a credible VoIP provider - TIGER SMS
Benefits of Opting for a Virtual Number
Baidu, widely known as China's leading search engine and multifaceted online platform (similar to a blend of Google, cloud storage, and more), usually mandates a mainland Chinese mobile number for account verification. This poses a significant barrier for international users attempting to sign up from abroad.
Fortunately, registration remains feasible without a local Chinese SIM. Baidu offers an alternative pathway tailored for overseas individuals, enabling the use of phone numbers from certain supported nations. If your country's code isn't compatible, acquiring a virtual international number via a reputable VoIP provider presents a practical workaround.
Key Points at a Glance:
-
International registration is supported for select countries via Baidu's dedicated overseas signup interface.
-
Proceed directly on the global-friendly registration portal and input a qualifying foreign phone number.
-
Virtual numbers from reliable services can serve as a substitute when native options fall short.
-
This approach safeguards your primary contact details and grants seamless entry to Baidu's ecosystem from virtually anywhere.
Yes — and it's still possible in 2026. Baidu officially supports phone registration from select international country codes via its overseas channel (reportedly up to around 150+ countries at times, though the exact list fluctuates and isn't publicly detailed). Numbers from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and many others (e.g., some European codes like Germany +49 have been inconsistent) are typically blocked or unsupported.
If your country's code doesn't appear in the dropdown or fails verification, virtual numbers from supported regions solve the issue reliably — especially when using providers optimized for Chinese platforms.
Step-by-Step Guide to Registering a Baidu Account Without a Chinese Number
Access Baidu's overseas-oriented registration portal (commonly reached via links like passport.baidu.com with overseas parameters, or through services like Baidu Cloud/AI interfaces that redirect to compatible forms). Then follow these steps:
1) Navigate to the official overseas registration page.
2) Choose the appropriate country code from the dropdown and input your international phone number.