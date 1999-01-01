Attention! Go to the API section
We have moved to a new domain https://tiger-sms.com, don’t forget to update your requests – or use the subdomain https://api.tiger-sms.com
EN
Log In Sign Up
Buy number API Top list Phone Validator Making money with SMS Free numbers Blog FAQ Feedback Partners Contacts

Public offer
Personal data and cookie policy
Payment policy
Delivery policy
Refund policy
Return policy
Site Map

Blog

How to create Baidu account without Chinese number in 2026

Contents

Key Points at a Glance

Can You Really Register Without a Chinese Number?

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering a Baidu Account Without a Chinese Number

How to Get an International Number for Baidu Signup

1) Select a credible VoIP provider - TIGER SMS

Pro Tips & Troubleshooting

Benefits of Opting for a Virtual Number

Final Thoughts

How to create Baidu account without Chinese number in 2026

Baidu, widely known as China's leading search engine and multifaceted online platform (similar to a blend of Google, cloud storage, and more), usually mandates a mainland Chinese mobile number for account verification. This poses a significant barrier for international users attempting to sign up from abroad.

Fortunately, registration remains feasible without a local Chinese SIM. Baidu offers an alternative pathway tailored for overseas individuals, enabling the use of phone numbers from certain supported nations. If your country's code isn't compatible, acquiring a virtual international number via a reputable VoIP provider presents a practical workaround.

Key Points at a Glance:

  • International registration is supported for select countries via Baidu's dedicated overseas signup interface.

  • Proceed directly on the global-friendly registration portal and input a qualifying foreign phone number.

  • Virtual numbers from reliable services can serve as a substitute when native options fall short.

  • This approach safeguards your primary contact details and grants seamless entry to Baidu's ecosystem from virtually anywhere.

Can You Really Register Without a Chinese Number?

Yes — and it's still possible in 2026. Baidu officially supports phone registration from select international country codes via its overseas channel (reportedly up to around 150+ countries at times, though the exact list fluctuates and isn't publicly detailed). Numbers from Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and many others (e.g., some European codes like Germany +49 have been inconsistent) are typically blocked or unsupported.

If your country's code doesn't appear in the dropdown or fails verification, virtual numbers from supported regions solve the issue reliably — especially when using providers optimized for Chinese platforms.

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering a Baidu Account Without a Chinese Number

Access Baidu's overseas-oriented registration portal (commonly reached via links like passport.baidu.com with overseas parameters, or through services like Baidu Cloud/AI interfaces that redirect to compatible forms). Then follow these steps:

1) Navigate to the official overseas registration page.

2) Choose the appropriate country code from the dropdown and input your international phone number.