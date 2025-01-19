How to bypass TikTok blocking and register from the US in 2025

Starting January 19, 2025, TikTok ceased operations in the United States due to the enactment of a law requiring the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the American branch of the platform by the specified date. Since the deal was not completed, access to the app has been blocked.

Users attempting to open TikTok in the U.S. are met with a notification: "Unfortunately, TikTok is currently unavailable. A new law prohibits the use of the app within the United States, temporarily making it inaccessible to you."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who is set to take office as president on January 20, announced that he might grant TikTok a 90-day extension. This would allow the company to complete the sale process and possibly resume operations in the country.

How virtual numbers can help?

Virtual numbers from TIGER SMS come to the rescue. They allow you to register on any social network, including TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and others and get OTP without any problem. Let's explore how to create a TikTok account and bypass the restrictions using temporary virtual numbers.

Registering TikTok with a Temporary Virtual Number

-Start with a reliable VPN or Proxy: Choose a geolocation where TikTok operates without restrictions, such as European countries.

-Visit the TIGER SMS website and sign up.

-Top up your balance to purchase a number.

-Select the TikTok service and the country you want to register in.

-Enable the VPN or proxy for the country you are using for registration. This will increase your chances of successfully creating an account.

-Begin the TikTok registration process and wait for the confirmation SMS in your TIGER SMS account dashboard.

-Enter the received SMS code to complete your registration.

Now you can use TikTok as before, without any restrictions!