Get a WhatsApp Account with a Virtual Number

Tired of spam and unwanted calls disrupting your WhatsApp experience? TIGER SMS offers a simple solution: virtual numbers. By registering WhatsApp with a virtual number, you can shield your personal phone number while enjoying all the features of this popular messaging app. Whether you're using WhatsApp for personal or professional purposes, TIGER SMS provides a reliable and secure way to communicate without compromising your privacy.

WhatsApp has become a global communication giant, offering users a suite of features including

- Free messaging: Send texts, voice, and video calls with no subscription fees.

- Cross-device functionality: Seamlessly switch between mobile and desktop devices.

- Robust encryption: Keep your chats and calls secure.

- Group chat: Easily communicate with large groups for various purposes.

TIGER SMS virtual numbers provide a secure way to use WhatsApp, keeping your real phone number private.

Privacy Protection:

Protect your phone number from spam.

Keep your personal info private.

Multiple Accounts:

Manage multiple WhatsApp profiles on one device.

Separate work and personal contacts.

Business Communication:

Use WhatsApp for business without revealing your personal number.

Anonymity:

Communicate privately.

Protect your identity.

Cost-Effective:

Save money on phone bills.

Enjoy WhatsApp without extra SIM cards.



What does TIGER SMS offer?

1. Set Up Your Account: Easily sign up with your email or social media credentials.

2. Add Funds: Top up your account using various convenient payment options to buy virtual numbers.

3. Select a Virtual Number: Pick the country and "WhatsApp" service from our wide selection of numbers.

4. Sign Up on WhatsApp: Use your chosen virtual number and follow the straightforward verification steps.

5. Complete Verification: Receive a code via SMS and enter it into WhatsApp to activate your account immediately.

That's it! You've successfully set up a virtual number for WhatsApp using TIGER SMS.

Why Choose TIGER SMS?

Worldwide Coverage: Select from a vast range of numbers across the globe to cater to your specific needs.

User-Friendly Design: Experience our intuitive platform, crafted for effortless navigation and management.

Unmatched Reliability: Benefit from our dependable service and lightning-fast SMS delivery, ensuring seamless communication.

Ironclad Security: Safeguard your data with our advanced security measures, providing you with peace of mind.

TIGER SMS offers providers the ability to help you manage WhatsApp efficiently, making it ideal for both marketing solutions or handling personal accounts. Whether you need call forwarding or want to explore cross-device messaging, our service has you covered.