X Registration Verification Problems: How to Sign Up Anonymously in 2025

Why Verification Fails on X

In 2025, many users experience repeated verification errors when trying to register on X. You may enter your phone number and wait for the code… only to never receive it. In some cases, X even blocks your number entirely.

These obstacles can prevent you from posting, commenting, or joining communities. Strict verification rules in regions like the UK and EU, as well as age checks, make it even harder. Using your personal number also risks spam and recycled number issues, putting your old accounts in jeopardy.

How Virtual Numbers Help

Virtual numbers give you a separate identity for X, keeping your personal number private and avoiding verification problems. Benefits include:

Reliable verification — clean numbers accepted by X without errors.

Privacy protection — your real number stays hidden from spam and tracking.

Account independence — problems with one virtual number don’t affect other accounts.

Think of it as giving each account its own secure access key.

Step-by-Step Guide: Registering on X Using a Virtual Number

Step 1: Start the Registration Process

Open the X app or website and click Sign Up or Create New Account.

Step 2: Fill in Account Information

Enter your display name, username, and email. Create a strong password with letters, numbers, and symbols.

Step 3: Obtain a Virtual Number

Go to TIGER SMS and sign up or log in, add funds if necessary, and select a virtual number compatible with X registration. Choose the appropriate country/region if required.

Step 4: Enter the Virtual Number on X

Type the number from TIGER SMS in X’s phone verification field. Double-check to avoid mistakes.

Step 5: Get the Verification Code

The code will be sent to your TIGER SMS dashboard. Retrieve it as soon as it arrives.

Step 6: Verify on X

Enter the code in the verification field and submit. Your account is now verified without using your personal phone number.

Step 7: Complete Your Profile

Add optional details like a profile picture, bio, or interests. Link a recovery email and enable two-factor authentication for security.

Step 8: Finalize Your Account

Your account is active, secure, and ready to use. You can now post, follow others, and enjoy X safely with your virtual number.

Stay Connected Without Hassle

Using a virtual number makes X registration quick, anonymous, and stress-free. Services like TIGER SMS let you bypass verification problems, protect your privacy, and keep your accounts independent.