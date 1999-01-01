Where to Get a U.S. Number to Create a Naver Account

For foreigners, setting up a Naver account can be tricky since the site requires SMS confirmation tied to an active phone number. The upside is that this hurdle can be cleared by using a temporary or virtual line — including ones registered in the United States.

What is Naver?

Naver is South Korea’s leading digital ecosystem, often nicknamed “the Google of Korea.” It goes far beyond basic search, offering an all-in-one platform with email, social communities, mapping services, cloud storage, and even built-in payment solutions. With so many services under one roof, Naver has become a daily necessity for millions of Koreans.

Can Foreign Users Still Sign Up in 2025?

Yes — even in 2025, Naver continues to accept registrations from people living outside of Korea. That said, access is limited: advanced services like Naver Pay and certain booking tools are locked unless your account is tied to a valid, verified phone number. Without SMS confirmation, you’ll only be able to use the core features.

Why Having a Korean Number Is Important

Some parts of Naver are protected by additional security layers. For example, activating Naver Pay requires two things: a Korean bank account and a genuine Korean SIM card. Temporary or overseas virtual numbers will not work here. Put simply, foreigners can still join the platform, but premium financial functions like Naver Pay will remain unavailable.

No Korean SIM Card? Here Are Alternatives

1. Virtual Number Services

Platforms such as TIGER SMS sell disposable numbers — including U.S. ones — that can receive Naver’s one-time verification codes.

2. Verify Through ID

Even without a phone number, you can still verify your identity on Naver. The platform’s support team allows confirmation through a scanned passport or driver’s license, as long as details like your full name, date of birth, and gender are clearly shown. In most cases, you’ll receive a reply within 24 hours.

Issues You Might Encounter

Some temporary numbers don’t always receive Naver’s one-time password correctly.

Much of the site is only in Korean, so a translation tool like Google Translate may be necessary.

Services tied to financial features (e.g., Naver Pay) remain locked unless you’re using a legitimate Korean SIM card.

How to Register a Naver Account with TIGER SMS

1) Open the official Naver site or launch the mobile app. Since most of the interface is in Korean, using a browser translator or extension will make the process easier. Enter your basic registration details.

2) Head over to TIGER SMS and create an account with your email address.

3) In the services catalog, choose Naver and select your preferred region (for example, the United States).

4) Add funds to your TIGER SMS wallet using a bank card, cryptocurrency, or an e-payment system.