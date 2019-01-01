IMO, a popular app for internet-based video and voice calls, requires users to verify their accounts with a phone number during registration. For those prioritizing privacy or managing multiple accounts, renting a virtual number via services like TIGER SMS can offer an effective solution. Here’s a guide on using virtual numbers for IMO registration.

Advantages of Using Virtual Numbers for IMO Registration

Enhanced Privacy

One of the primary benefits of using a virtual number is heightened privacy. Personal information remains secure as virtual numbers are not linked to personal identities. This is particularly advantageous for individuals keen on safeguarding their online privacy and minimizing risks of data exposure.

Convenience

Virtual numbers are designed specifically for receiving SMS verification messages. They reliably facilitate the receipt of activation codes necessary for registration.

Flexibility

Virtual numbers provide the flexibility to choose a number from various countries. This feature is beneficial for users seeking to register on IMO with an international number, useful for both personal and professional purposes.

Bulk Registration

For users needing to create multiple IMO accounts, renting virtual numbers through TIGER SMS offers a streamlined solution. It enables quick and efficient setup of multiple profiles, catering especially to marketers, social media managers, and other professionals.

How to Rent a Virtual Number for IMO via TIGER SMS

Step 1: Register

Begin by creating an account on the TIGER SMS platform. The registration process is straightforward, emphasizing user anonymity without requiring personal details.

Step 2: Fund Your Account

After registration, top up your TIGER SMS account using the available payment methods to proceed with renting a number.

Step 3: Select and Purchase a Number

Choose the IMO service on the TIGER SMS website and select your desired country to acquire a temporary number. The process involves using the search function to specify the country.

Step 4: Utilize the Virtual Number

How to use a virtual number to register on IMO

Step 1: Download

Download and install the IMO app from your preferred app store or the official website. Once installed, initiate the registration process within the app.

Step 2: Enter Required Information

When prompted for a phone number during IMO registration, input the number obtained through TIGER SMS.

Step 3: Receive and Input Verification Code

Access your TIGER SMS account to retrieve the SMS containing the verification code needed to complete the IMO registration process.

Step 4: Finalize Registration

Enter the received verification code within the IMO app to finalize the creation of your new account.

Conclusion

Employing virtual numbers through TIGER SMS for IMO registration offers a convenient and secure approach to maintain privacy and manage multiple accounts effectively. Whether for personal or professional use, TIGER SMS provides a reliable solution tailored to diverse user needs.

