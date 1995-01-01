SMS activation of WhatsApp without phone number

WhatsApp is one of the largest messengers on the planet and a convenient platform for business and personal use. It is possible to sign up for WhatsApp with just a phone number. But what if one wants to create a WhatsApp account without a personal phone number? What if one wants to get multiple WhatsApp accounts? There is a solution!

Where to buy a number for WhatsApp

The user has the opportunity to use an alternative to registration on those services that have registration by phone number. Such an alternative is temporary virtual numbers. These are phone numbers that are provided for temporary use. The term of lease is 20 minutes. And you can get them on our platform - TIGER SMS.

A little about us

We - TIGER SMS - are one of the best providers in the temporary number market. We regularly check the numbers and improve the quality of service. In difficult situations, our support team helps to solve customer problems.

How to buy a number for WhatsApp

1) Sign-up stage. Firstly, register yourself on TIGER SMS. No personal details need to be used. Specify your mail or use quick login using social networks.

2) Top-up stage. Top up your account using e-wallets, bank cards and cryptocurrency. Pay attention to the minimum top-up amount.

3) The stage of buying a number. You can choose a phone number in the ‘Buy number’ tab. In the left column you need to specify the service, and in the right column - the country of the operator. The purchased number will appear in the ‘Active phones’ section. There you can also see the one-time password for WhatsApp.

4) Completion Step. Start the signing up for WhatsApp, enter the temporary number. Enter the one-time password and complete the registration.

That's it for now! The process is easy and simple. Take advantage of it and create multiple WhatsApp accounts in a couple of clicks.

Join us and get the best numbers at low prices!