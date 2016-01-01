SMB128 128-Port SIM Bank by ChinaSkyline: Earn Money by Receiving SMS

Overview

The SMB128 SIM Bank revolutionizes SIM card management by efficiently supporting up to 128 SIM cards and seamlessly integrating with GoIP devices that lack built-in SIM capabilities. This advanced solution centralizes SIM storage, enabling easy swaps without service interruptions. Intelligent allocation algorithms dynamically assign SIMs across GoIP channels, ensuring smooth operation regardless of location. Built-in safeguards prevent SIM card blocking, while automated backup allocation enhances channel performance for maximum efficiency.

Technical Specifications

Number of SIM ports: 128

Processor: ARM11, 700 MHz

RAM: 128 MB

Internal storage: 8 MB

Power Input: DC 12V/2A

Maximum power usage: 15 watts

Dimensions: 29.2 × 22.5 × 5.5 cm

Weight: 1.34 kg

Operating Conditions

Humidity: 10% to 90% (no condensation)

Temperature: 0 to 45°C

Key Features

Supports up to 128 SIM cards, each operating independently to enable instant switching without interruptions.

A no-cost SIM server designed to efficiently handle over 10,000 SIM cards, ensuring peak performance.

Online firmware updates to improve functionality and security.

Advanced anti-blocking technology guarantees continuous and seamless SIM card functionality.

Built-in DDNS service for efficient dynamic IP address management.

A remote control system streamlines SIM management, eliminating the need for physical intervention.

No manual SIM replacement or recharging required for continuous service.

Linux-based OS for stability and adaptability.





Applications of SMB128 SIM Bank

This solution is perfect for organizations that require mass SIM card management, remote operations, and uninterrupted connectivity.

Bulk SMS Solutions

Ideal for businesses and connecting to SMS services with API, marketing agencies, and providers handling large-scale messaging campaigns, promotional SMS, and real-time notifications.

Virtual Number Service with API

Supports virtual number services with API for seamless SMS reception, ensuring secure and reliable communication.

Receive SMS Online & Monetize Your SIM Cards

With SMB128, you can receive SMS messages online and generate revenue through high-volume SMS traffic. It’s an excellent tool for those looking to earn money by receiving SMS and leveraging their SMS infrastructure.

VoIP System Integration

Seamlessly integrates with VoIP systems, enabling SIM-based internet voice communication.

Traffic Distribution & Network Resilience

Optimizes traffic across multiple SIMs to maintain continuous connectivity and prevent network failures.

Remote SIM Control & Enterprise Communications

Gives businesses complete remote control over SIM cards, ideal for internal messaging, employee notifications, and customer interactions.

IoT & Data Transmission

Supports IoT applications, telemetry, and remote monitoring, ensuring secure and efficient data transmission.

Monetization with TIGER SMS

By integrating SMB128 SIM Bank with TIGER SMS, you can get paid for SMS and unlock new revenue streams. TIGER SMS provides a customer base and a ready-to-use API, allowing you to receive online SMS messages while earning money.

Benefits of Partnering with TIGER SMS

Fast Response Time: Inquiries processed within 24 hours.

Custom Terms: Business agreements tailored to your needs.

Quick API Setup: Seamless integration within a week.

Established Client Network: Instant access to a broad customer base.

Transparent Payment System: Earn for every successfully received SMS.

With TIGER SMS, you can monetize your SIM cards, receive SMS online, and earn money by receiving SMS messages—a perfect opportunity to grow revenue in the mobile communications industry.