The SK 64-Port SMS Gateway Modem ChinaSkyline: Advanced Bulk Messaging Solutions

For businesses and individuals in need of a powerful and convenient, The SK 64-Port SMS Gateway Modem stands out as a top-tier solution for SMS gateway functionalities. This cutting-edge modem system facilitates high-volume SMS and MMS delivery through IP-based technology, guaranteeing rapid and reliable data transmission. With its remote management capabilities, users can conveniently send mass messages from different locations using a unified control system.

Key Features of the SK 64-Port SMS Gateway Modem:

High-Capacity Messaging – Supports up to 64 concurrent GSM connections for seamless bulk messaging.

Remote administration – Allows centralized oversight of modem pools across various regions and countries.

API Connectivity – Enables seamless integration with custom software solutions through SMPP and HTTP APIs.

SIM card switching – Maintains peak performance by automatically cycling SIM cards to avoid blocking.

Multi-Network Compatibility – Supports GSM, CDMA, and WCDMA networks for versatile operation.

Technical Specifications of the SK616-64 SMS Gateway

The SK616-64 SMS Gateway is designed to deliver high-speed, reliable SMS messaging for businesses. This multi-functional device is built for SMS sending, receiving, and bulk messaging. Unlike conventional modems, it operates via an IP network, allowing customers to set up their SMS servers effortlessly.

Detailed Technical Breakdown:

Channels & SIM Slots:

The SK616-64 model features 16 operational channels.

It accommodates 64 SIM slots, with 4 SIMs per channel (A, B, C, D), ensuring seamless rotation.

Network & Connectivity:

Enables WAN connectivity via Ethernet, utilizing a standard IP address of 192.168.1.10.

Provides console access through a USB serial port, featuring a baud rate of 115200.

Power and Cooling Configuration:

Accepts an input power range of 100-240V at 50-60Hz with a maximum of 1.2A.

Output power: 12V/5A.

Equipped with dual cooling fans, which activate automatically based on CPU temperature.

Advanced Features:

Bulk SMS sending and receiving, with the ability to handle up to 9,600 messages per hour.

IMEI modification support.

Remote SIM pool management.

Hot-swappable SIM cards.

Encryption support (including RC4, VOS, Ejoin Private, and other specialized technologies).

AT command compatibility.

Centralized Control & Bulk SMS Operations

SK616-64 SMS Gateway Modem offers streamlined remote control, ideal for enterprises requiring large-scale SMS operations. Equipped with Least Cost Routing (LCR), it allows users to optimize costs by selecting the most affordable messaging pathways.

Additional Capabilities:

Mobile Network Integration:

Compatible with leading carriers, offering free or low-cost calls within the same network.

Serves as a wireless extension for business phone systems, enhancing connectivity and flexibility.

Automated SIM Switching:

Smart SIM selection based on balance and usage.

Balance alarms to prevent unexpected service interruptions.

High-Speed Messaging:

Handles bulk SMS transmissions via EPSIP servers.

Provides SMPP client/server support.

Enables balance checks and billing details via USSD codes.

Firmware Upgrades:

Supports both local and online firmware updates.

Monetize Your Idle SIM Cards with TIGER SMS and Earn Effortlessly!

Looking for a smart and hassle-free way to generate passive income? TIGER SMS offers an innovative opportunity to earn money by receiving SMS and get paid for SMS sent through your unused SIM cards. Whether you’re an individual or a business, this partnership lets you earn from mobile by sending SMS while leveraging state-of-the-art SMS gateway technology.

Why Collaborate with TIGER SMS?

Quick Response: Submit your application, and our team will contact you within 24 hours.

Flexible Terms: We tailor agreements based on your needs.

Seamless Integration: API setup is completed within a week.

Instant Access to Clients: Benefit from our established customer network.

Lucrative Earnings: Earn money by sending and receiving SMS—every successfully processed message means more profit!

Turn Your SIM Cards into a Money-Making Asset

With TIGER SMS, you can receive SMS messages online, receive an SMS message online, and earn money by receiving SMS with minimal effort. If you're interested in expanding your bulk messaging capabilities, SK 64-Port SMS Gateway ensures efficiency and reliability.

Don't let your SIM cards sit idle—start your SMS money-earning journey today! Contact TIGER SMS and discover how you can get paid for SMS while maximizing your mobile resources.