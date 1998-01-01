Registration on LINE using temporary virtual number

LINE is quite famous mobile messaging application developed by the Japanese company LINE Corporation. Here are main features and functions of it:

Messenger offers a range of features:

It is compatible across multiple mobile platforms: iOS, Android, Windows Phone, BlackBerry.

Users can initiate no-cost voice and video calls with other ones.

The primary function of the messenger involves exchanging text messages, photos, videos, audio, files, additional content among users.

It provides a diverse selection of playful stickers, emoticons to enhance communication.

Users can form group chats, subscribe to official channels of brands, celebrities, media.

LINE includes casual games that can be played with friends, alongside various entertainment options.

Users can conduct money transfers and make purchases for goods, services through the messenger.

LINE is particularly popular in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and other Asian countries. As of 2022, it has over 200 million active users worldwide. This app is considered as one of the leading messengers in Asia alongside WeChat.

How you can registrate on the app

If you want to get access temporarily, anonymously, the messenger is not supported in your region, you can use temporary virtual numbers. You can obtain it on the website TIGER SMS, the service specializing on these numbers.

Also you should check in advance which countries' numbers are allowed for registration, as there are restrictions for some regions worldwide.

Instructions:

1) Download app on your smartphone;

2) Get account on the official website TIGER SMS;

3) Top up the account and purchase a phone number from available countries;

4) Start the registration on messenger, enter received virtual number;

5) Return to the website, receive access code, enter it in the app.

Thus, with the help of temporary virtual numbers from TIGER SMS, you will register on LINE and use its features without limitations!