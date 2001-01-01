Registering on Telegram Without Using Your Phone Number or Email Verification: A New Method in 2024

Telegram has updated its registration process, and now new users are required to provide an email address during account creation. This change aims to enhance security, especially with the integration of cryptocurrency wallets through The Open Network (TON). Existing users can link their email for additional security, while new users must set it up to complete the registration process. Here’s how you can navigate through this new system.

1. Prepare Your Email and Telegram Account

First, choose a reliable email provider like Gmail. Head to the TIGER SMS platform, top up your balance, and select activation for Gmail. Purchase a temporary virtual phone number. Use this number to receive an SMS code that will be sent directly to your Gmail account.



2. Creating Your Telegram Account

Now, install Telegram from your preferred app store. Enter the virtual phone number you obtained from TIGER SMS. To complete the registration, use the email address you set up in the previous step. Your Telegram account is now ready to use!

Why Choose TIGER SMS?

TIGER SMS offers a secure and convenient way to verify accounts using virtual phone numbers, ensuring privacy and convenience. With disposable virtual numbers, you can maintain anonymity and also bypass email verification in certain regions, making the registration process more flexible and accessible.