Purchase virtual SMS number in Russia
Contents
What is a Russian virtual phone number?
Why do you need to buy a Russian virtual number
The
realities of the modern Internet suggest that to register with many services
and social networks, a phone number is required. This approach simplifies the
process of creating a profile, as well as confirming identity. An additional
advantage is reducing the amount of spam.
What to do if you are unable or unwilling to enter your phone number. You may hear suggestions to buy a new SIM card, use a relative's or friend's number and other options. This is not the best approach, as there is a simple and convenient solution. Tiger SMS service offers virtual numbers from Russia and any other country in the world at affordable prices.
What is a Russian virtual phone number?
Let's take
a closer look at this issue. A Russian virtual phone number, unlike a real one,
does not have a physical carrier in the form of a SIM card. You cannot call it,
but it has the functionality of receiving SMS via the Internet. This factor is
the key when choosing.
Virtual
numbers allow you to register for services while hiding your real number,
enhancing privacy and security. Let me know if you have any other questions
about virtual numbers.
A virtual
Russian SMS number has a number of advantages over a real one:
Price. The
cost starts from a few rubles, depending on the service for registration.
Saving
time. It is worth noting not only the possibility of not visiting a
communications salon, but also the simplicity of receiving an SMS code.
Anonymity.
An important disadvantage of a real number is the need to register with a
passport in a communications salon. A virtual contact does not bind anything to
a specific person. Anyone can use it.
It is
profitable to buy a Russian number in the case of mass registration.
Specialized resources, including "Tiger SMS", offer the sale of
batches of any size. As for the purchase of one contact, users of the service will
also not have any problems.
Why do you need to buy a Russian virtual number
Previously,
it was already said about the simplicity of use and anonymity. These are
important advantages, but there are situations when buying a Russian number
online is the only option. The simplest example is registration on the
Gosuslugi service from another country. If you do not have a Russian SIM card,
it is impossible to do this. A virtual contact opens doors that were previously
closed.
Another
relevant situation is also actual. Everyone knows the situation with different
prices for services for users from different countries. This is especially
relevant for digital products where the location of the user does not matter.
In order to take advantage of the bonus, you will need to register using the
number of a particular state.
It is worth remembering the current problem of sanctions. In this case, you need to buy a phone number, Russia is not suitable as the selected country due to blocking. It will be enough to specify any other state in the menu when purchasing. Examples can be the neural network ChatGPT, the payment system PayPal and many other services.
Buy a Russian virtual phone number for SMS
Let's move
directly to considering the instructions. It is compiled for the "Tiger
SMS" site:
1. Register
an account. Only a profile will allow you to use the full functionality,
including the purchase of a Russian number for SMS. The system is designed to
ensure maximum protection of user data. Either an email or one-click account
creation by importing data is used for registration.
2. Top up
the balance in one of the ways offered. Transfers of any amount are allowed,
depending on the payment system.
3. At this
stage, you need to buy a Russian phone number. We choose the service in the
left column, the list of available countries is displayed on the right. We
choose Russia and click the "Buy" button.
4. We go to
the page where funds are debited.
The number
is available in the "Active numbers" section. It is here that the SMS
will be displayed when it is sent. Within 20 minutes of purchase, you can click
the "Cancel" button and the funds will be returned to the account without
any additional conditions.
From my
experience providing virtual number services, I can confirm that the anonymity
they provide is invaluable for maintaining privacy and security online. Please
let me know if you have any other questions.