Quite often, it is necessary to create a large number of profiles on various social networks or services. Solving this problem involves a number of features. The standard registration method nowadays requires mobile phone verification. Using real numbers (tied to a SIM card) is not the optimal solution due to its complexity and other difficulties.





Today, mass account registration is done using virtual numbers. The Tiger SMS service offers to buy them. The website has thousands of numbers from hundreds of countries around the world. The advantages of the service include affordable prices, a simple purchasing system, and a user-friendly interface with all the necessary functionality.

Why Buy Phone Numbers in Bulk

There are several situations where such purchases are required

Creating a large number of profiles to promote goods or services;

Boosting comments, likes, votes, etc.;

Boosting subscribers for groups, channels, and publications;

Reselling on specialized resources;

Redirecting traffic;

Conducting mass mailings and much more.





It should be noted that mass SMS activation is faced with various difficulties and obstacles. Social networks and services are fighting such a phenomenon because the profiles created often violate the rules or interfere with ordinary users. To bypass blocks, anonymizer programs are used. By hiding the IP address, clearing cookies, and using other methods, they allow avoiding unwanted attention from the security system.

Mass SMS Activation Using API

The Tiger SMS website strives to make interaction with users as convenient as possible. It is possible to integrate various software for working with a large volume of numbers. APIs are used to accomplish the task. This is a set of specific rules and protocols that allow software applications to interact with each other.





API is provided in the form of a set of specific methods or functions that are called to perform operations or obtain data. Integration with competitors' websites is provided. How to conduct mass SMS activation and receive SMS API is indicated on the corresponding page. It is easy to integrate into a system of any level of complexity.

Buying Phone Numbers in Bulk on Tiger SMS

For regular customers, the purchasing process is maximally simplified and automated. Buying a virtual number is done in a few clicks. Various payment systems are available to top up your account.





Special attention is paid to customers who want to buy virtual phone numbers in bulk. You need to contact a manager during working hours. During the communication, the specialist will clarify the volume of the required numbers and other details. We are always ready to make a profitable offer, and discounts are discussed individually.